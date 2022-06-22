ASUS SA enters commercial tech space, appoints SA marketing manager

After two years of preparation and successful rollouts in select markets, ASUS South Africa says it is ready to ship its commercial products to SA, and has appointed Estelle Jonker as marketing manager to guide the brand's expansion into this space.

The company says commercial business is an important part of the computer industry globally, with sales averaging a total of 200 million units per year, and recently debuted its new commercial division in over 40 EMEA countries.

Jonker began her career in B2B marketing while working as the channel and events marketing executive at Vertiv, after which she joined ASUS South Africa as channel marketing manager. In her new role, she will execute the brand’s B2B marketing strategy in the region.

She says she hopes to add real value to a brand that is a new player in the commercial market, which will offer interesting challenges. “Finding solutions for those is exactly what drives me.”

According to ASUS, it considered the key values that entrepreneurs and business owners care about when it created its 2022 commercial portfolio of products that it says are trustworthy, professional and built for efficiency.

These new offerings include the ExpertBook business laptop series. ASUS says the flagship product, the ExpertBook B9, is the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop, weighing just 880 grams and being 15 mm thin.

This laptop is one of the first in the ASUS Business lineup, showing an combination of technology and ultimate portability, the company ends.