Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Completes Separation from Ziff Davis, Inc.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (“Consensus”), a leading provider of secure information-delivery services, announced today that it has completed its previously announced separation into an independent, publicly traded company from Ziff Davis, Inc. (“Ziff Davis”) (formerly known as J2 Global, Inc.) (Nasdaq: ZD).

Consensus common stock will begin regular-way trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CCSI.” Ziff Davis common stock will begin regular-way trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ZD.”

“Alongside my colleagues at Consensus, I am excited to begin our journey as a standalone public company,” said Scott Turicchi, CEO of Consensus. “The Consensus team’s hard work has put us in a leadership position as we offer secure data exchange solutions to the healthcare industry and foster interoperability among disparate systems and data protocols. I look forward to our continued success in delivering long-term growth and value to shareholders as an independent company.”

The separation was achieved through a pro rata distribution to Ziff Davis stockholders of 80.1% of the outstanding shares of Consensus on October 7, 2021. The special dividend distribution gave Ziff Davis stockholders one share of Consensus common stock for every three shares of Ziff Davis common stock outstanding as of the close of business on October 1, 2021, the record date for the distribution. No fractional shares of Consensus were issued and stockholders received cash in lieu of fractional shares.