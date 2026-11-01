The PRASA Technology Experience 2026 is taking place on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, at Park Station in Johannesburg, under the theme Technology in Motion. ITWeb will be posting blogs and photos from the event throughout the day, so keep this tab open to stay abreast of key highlights as they happen.

Attendees will meet PRASA’s newest team member – a robot – as well as hear from PRASA Group CIO Nokuthula Ngonyama, attend two panel discussions and enjoy a train ride.

Running alongside the experience are technology exhibitions and live demonstrations.

Technology is changing access to transport and this event showcases the next step in PRASA’s digital transformation journey. #PRASAConnect