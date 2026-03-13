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Acumatica Summit Africa 2026

By Staff Writer for Acumatica
Johannesburg, 13 Mar 2026
10h ago 05:00
Pinned

Welcome to ITWeb's live coverage of the Acumatica Summit Africa

Acumatica, a leading cloud ERP vendor, is set to unveil its latest innovations, including groundbreaking new AI, at the Acumatica Africa Summit 2026 in Sandton, Johannesburg today.

The much-anticipated annual event will offer delegates a first look at the innovations highlighted at the Acumatica Summit 2026 in Seattle, where the power of innovative, AI-driven business technology was showcased to more than 3,000 Acumatica Community members – customers, partners, employees, and more.

ITWeb will be reporting to you live from the event, so keep this tab open as we tell you what’s happening throughout the day.

1h ago 13:51

AI is ‘underhyped’

2h ago 13:15

Acumatica expands customer education experience

4h ago 11:08

Brilliant Cloud named Acumatica Africa Partner of the Year

4h ago 10:49

ERP evolves into systems of intelligence

6h ago 09:33

What's new direct from Acumatica Summit 2026 in Seattle

6h ago 09:24

Dukathole named Acumatica Africa Customer of the Year

7h ago 08:38

Acumatica accelerates AI innovation

8h ago 07:41

Acumatica Africa Regional Director Bernard Ford in the opening keynote

8h ago 07:33

Acumatica CEO John Case in the opening keynote

8h ago 07:19
9h ago 06:41

Acumatica Africa Summit kicks off in Sandton