Acumatica Summit Africa 2026

Acumatica, a leading cloud ERP vendor, is set to unveil its latest innovations, including groundbreaking new AI, at the Acumatica Africa Summit 2026 in Sandton, Johannesburg today.

The much-anticipated annual event will offer delegates a first look at the innovations highlighted at the Acumatica Summit 2026 in Seattle, where the power of innovative, AI-driven business technology was showcased to more than 3,000 Acumatica Community members – customers, partners, employees, and more.

ITWeb will be reporting to you live from the event, so keep this tab open as we tell you what’s happening throughout the day.