SATNAC 2025

Cellphone towers shouldn't be seen as merely a steel piece of infrastructure, but rather as a gateway to sustainable digital transformation and a catalyst for change. So says Sandile Msimango, CEO and VP, IHS South Africa.

“They are central to South Africa’s digital future,” he adds. “They're a gateway to inclusion, to safety, to education, to the very promise of a digitally-enabled society.”

Msimango says that towers are enablers of national progress, and the foundational layer that builds on the scaffolding of possibility “brick by brick, connection by connection".

He says South Africa is moving into the next era of telecommunications infrastructure, which is scalable and sustainable – driven by a focus on renewable energy, a reduction in carbon emissions and climate resilient sites.

With the need to drive digital inclusivity, markets are now driven by modular fixed-wireless access and the Internet of Things, he adds.

“The digital divide is a social and economic fault-line and we need to expand coverage into underserved areas. We need to work with government and communities to accelerate rollout. Every tower deployed is a catalyst for inclusion, a foundation for infrastructure sharing.”

As emerging technologies such as AI continue to impact industries, there's a need for connectivity that empowers, innovation that uplifts and partnerships that help sustain development, he says.