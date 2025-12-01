#SATNAC 2025 – collaboration between government, industry and academia underlined as crucial to develop critical skills, to strengthen R&D, innovation and address issues like youth unemployment. In his welcome address at SATNAC 2025, Raymond Crown, director: Information & Communication Services, University of Western Cape says SA’s digital future not an abstract idea. SATNAC as a platform is key to strengthen SAs digital capability.
“It’s not only a ceremonial event, but also a technical research-driven forum. The work presented has helped to shape thinking on digital technology, on emerging technology – where research meets application and application forms policy. This is about building on a body of work and set of partnerships.”
Ecosystem including Telkom Centre of Excellence and partners like University of Western Cape has resulted in support for 3 641 post-graduates and 7 300 research outputs generated.
“Investment in people and ideas will ensure the country’s digital capacity grows,” says Crown.
He said it was important to close the loop between research, policy and practice – to ensure relevance.
“Technology only has impact when people can build on it, shape it and access it.”
He underlined three commitments that are necessary to help grow SA’s digital capacity:
• To deepen research partnerships, especially with previously disadvantaged institutions,
• To strengthen and connect programs, to ensure they reinforce each other, rather than operate as silos,
• To ensure SATNAC continues and sustains work, that the work started does not end here.
“The next phase of Africa’s digital advancement will depend on its ability to scale, to grow, to become more capable.”