Hidden risks lurking within: Robust vulnerability management from Qualys, now distributed throughout Africa by Maxtec

Address vulnerabilities before they're exploited by malicious actors.

Maxtec is delighted to announce its strategic distribution partnership with Qualys, a trailblazer in cloud-based security and compliance solutions. This ground-breaking collaboration offers high-performing risk-based vulnerability management in Africa, empowering organisations to proactively safeguard their digital assets against emerging threats.

At the heart of this partnership lies the innovative Qualys TruRisk Platform, a comprehensive solution that combines real-time vulnerability management with threat intelligence. The platform enables businesses to gain a holistic view of their security status and prioritise vulnerabilities based on their potential impact. With this proactive approach, organisations can allocate resources effectively and address critical vulnerabilities before they are exploited by malicious actors.

One of the standout features of the Qualys TruRisk Platform is its vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR) capability. VMDR integrates vulnerability assessment, threat intelligence and patch management into a unified workflow, providing organisations with an efficient and streamlined approach to protect their systems. By automating the entire vulnerability management process, VMDR significantly reduces response times, improves the efficiency of security teams and minimises the risk of successful cyber attacks.

What sets Qualys apart from other solutions is its cloud-native architecture, enabling swift deployment and scalability. As a leader in the industry, Qualys regularly updates its threat intelligence database, ensuring that organisations stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. This proactive approach to security, combined with real-time visibility and continuous monitoring, empowers businesses to make informed decisions and effectively mitigate risks.

With Maxtec's extensive expertise in cyber security and its robust distribution network throughout Africa, this partnership with Qualys represents a significant milestone for both organisations. As the first distributor for Qualys in Africa, Maxtec takes pride in offering this cutting-edge technology to the region and supporting businesses in their cyber security journey.

"Africa is an emerging market with tremendous growth potential. By partnering with Qualys, we aim to bridge the gap in vulnerability management and equip organisations with the necessary tools to protect their digital assets," said Praven Pillay, Managing Director of Maxtec. "We are excited to offer the Qualys TruRisk Platform to our partners, enabling them to proactively manage vulnerabilities, reduce risks and strengthen their overall security."

Through this partnership, Maxtec is committed to providing comprehensive support to its partners. The Maxtec team will work closely with organisations to ensure a seamless transition. With our deep understanding of the African market, Maxtec is uniquely positioned to deliver localised expertise and tailored solutions that address the specific security challenges faced by both integrators and end-users in the region.

"We believe that our collaboration with Maxtec will have a transformative impact on the cyber security landscape in Africa," said Sandy Cooper, VP Global Channels at Qualys. "Maxtec's extensive experience and strong distribution network make them an ideal partner to deliver our solutions to the African market through this new channel. Together, we aim to empower businesses to establish robust cyber security programmes that help them defend against emerging threats and reduce cyber risk."

As organisations across Africa grapple with an increasingly intricate threat landscape, the partnership between Maxtec and Qualys offers a glimmer of hope. By providing cutting-edge vulnerability management solutions through the Qualys TruRisk Platform, businesses can proactively identify and address vulnerabilities, minimising the risk of successful cyber attacks.

Maxtec's partnership with Qualys underscores our commitment to supporting African businesses in their cyber security journey. Through this new distribution channel, we aim to ensure access to the latest technologies, mitigating threats and empowering our partners and end-user with reliable vulnerability management.