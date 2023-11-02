President Ntuli returns to lead HPE in SA

President Ntuli, managing director of HPE South Africa.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has appointed President Ntuli to the role of board and managing director for South Africa, with immediate effect, says a company statement.

Ntuli’s return to HPE in South Africa comes shortly after news that Sandile Dube, previously HPE South Africa country manager, has joined Equinix as SA MD.

In the statement, HPE says Ntuli assumes full responsibility for the end-to-end management of HPE’s South African business, people and operations.

His biggest focus for 2024 will be leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud to drive SA’s economic recovery efforts, driving market share in storage and compute, investments in HPE’s partner ecosystems, and continuing to drive innovation across industries with vertical solutions that are outcome-driven, it states.

“I’m excited to take up the challenge of leading Hewlett Packard Enterprise SA into the next stage of our transformation journey, and to witness how HPE’s commitment to the country can help us overcome challenges within the region,” says Ntuli.

“I look forward to continuing to build momentum within the market and enabling our partners and customers within the country to advance the way people live and work.”

Ntuli is no stranger to the role of MD of HPE SA, having previously been appointed to the top job in 2019.

In December 2021, he was named director of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services across the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa (UKIMEA) region, a role he held for two years.

As director for HPE GreenLake in UKIMEA, he looked after customer accounts, channel partnerships and cloud solutions.

With his return to SA, Ntuli is based at HPE’s Johannesburg office, and leads an organisation with more than 150 team members spread across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Ahmad Alkhallafi, Emirates and Africa managing director, HPE, comments: “President is an exceptional leader, who has years of valuable experience and expertise within the region.

“After leading HPE’s as-a-service transformation across the entire UKIMEA region for the past two years, I’m delighted President is going to carry this innovation agenda into the South African market. Our customers, channel partners and staff members in South Africa are in capable hands.”