#STRONGERTOGETHER
Companies
Sectors
Outsourcing and Managed Services

Former HPE exec joins Equinix as SA MD

Christopher Tredger
By Christopher Tredger, Portals editor
Johannesburg, 01 Nov 2023
Read time 1min
Comments (0)
Former HPE executive Sandile Dube has joined Equinix as the company’s SA MD.
Former HPE executive Sandile Dube has joined Equinix as the company’s SA MD.

Digital infrastructure company Equinix has appointed former Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) executive Sandile Dube as its MD in South Africa.

Equinix says Dube will lead the company’s expansion into the South African market and engage local and multinational companies to establish an interconnection platform in the company's International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Johannesburg, which is scheduled for a mid-2024 launch.

Following the acquisition of Nigeria’s MainOne in April 2022, Equinix announced its entry into South Africa with an initial $160 million (R2.9 billion) data centre.

ITWeb reported that the new 4.0MW data centre, JN1, will provide 690-plus cabinets and over 20 000 gross square feet of colocation space.

"Equinix is committed to accelerating a digital Africa and expanding the global footprint to connect Europe and the world to the African continent," says Dube.

While driving the company's data centre offering and connecting local businesses to its global ecosystem, Dube will also lead local initiatives to support education, sustainability, environmental and community programmes.

Equinix owns and operates a network of 250 IBX data centres located in 71 metros worldwide.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.