Top ICT tenders: Health dept looks to essential systems

The state of the public health sector has been a hot topic since Parliament passed the contentious National Health Insurance Bill last month.

While health minister Joe Phaahla praised the Bill as one of the most “revolutionary” pieces of legislation to be presented to the National Assembly, opposition leaders expressed doubt over the country’s ability to implement such a system.

Against this backdrop, the National Department of Health is advertising for the hosting, maintenance, support and enhancement of the existing District Health Management Information System (DHMIS) for a period of three years.

The DHMIS is an integrated, aggregated service delivery information system used at facility, district, province and national level to monitor health sector performance and also meet regular statutory reporting requirements, the department says.

The tender calls for database development and configuration, software enhancements, policy guidelines and other health information system resources, data management, data quality improvement, data analytics, hosting, capacity building, management, monitoring, and evaluation and reporting.

In a second tender, the department is advertising for the management, maintenance, hosting, customisation, enhancements and updates, to support the Internship and Community Service Programme (ICSP) system. This is another area that has received recent media attention, with medical interns and junior doctors receiving their placements just days before they were due to start work.

The department reveals the first iteration of the electronic system was piloted mid-2016 and since then has undergone significant improvements to enhance functionalities.

"The ICSP system has not only served its purpose at the national level to improve efficiencies and transparency with respect to allocation of professionals to key posts, it has also served as a proof of concept for data-sharing between HRH subsystems used by a wide range of stakeholders,” it says.

The scope of work for the three-year tender includes maintenance and hosting of the ICSP database, management of the ICSP phases, software enhancements, policy guidelines and resources, capacity building and reporting.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The State IT Agency is advertising for Captiva and OpenText Documentum licences for the South African Police Service over a period of two years. The contract also requires OEM/OSM support site access, on-site technical support for the upgrade and migration project, and an estimated 500 hours of on-site technical support to the SAPS ECM maintenance team as and when required.

The Department of Public Service and Administration is looking for a service provider to review the existing ICT standard chart of accounts codes structure for the public service. The aim of this project is to accurately reflect ICT expenditure so as to provide a comprehensive and reliable report on the status of ICT spending and address inconsistencies and inaccuracies in the ICT SCOA codes and ICT definitions in the public service.



The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is looking for a service provider to develop a South African geospatial information management strategy. This path will guide the development of the information to ensure it is responsive to the needs of the country now and into the future, the department says.



The South African Post Office wishes to appoint an internet service provider for secure internet services and project management and implementation. The contract period is limited to one year.



The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission requires comprehensive managed information security services towards the protection of its computing assets, it says. The managed information security services initiative encompasses the following broad streams: network security, data security, access control, application security, people security, endpoint security and governance risk and compliance.



The South African Social Security Agency is advertising for the provision of e-submission solution support, maintenance and user licences for a period of three years. The e-submission is a critical solution used in processing and automating SASSA’s management of submissions, it says.



The South African Broadcasting Corporation requires IT disaster recovery services, comprising the provision of syndicated IT infrastructure services and support over a period of three years.



The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is looking for an “experienced and suitable” service provider to provide data centre hosting facilities that can accommodate its HPC, server and network connectivity requirements. SAWS is currently hosting all main ICT infrastructure at its head office, but due to the high demand of its HPC system resources and ICT expansion of hardware, its data centre no longer meets the required specifications.



New tenders

Department of Health

The national health department wishes to appoint a service provider for the hosting, maintenance, support and enhancement of the existing district health information system for a period of three years.

Tender no: NDOH 12/2023-2024

Information: Mondli Botha, Tel: 012 395 8909, E-mail: tenders@health.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 July 2023

A service provider is also sought for the hosting, maintenance, support and enhancement of the existing ICSP online system for a period of three years.

Tender no: NDOH 05/2023-2024

Information: Mondli Botha, Tel: 012 395 8909, E-mail: tenders@health.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 July 2023

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for Captiva and OpenText Documentum licences with maintenance and support for the South African Police Service for a period of two years.

Tender no: RFB 2769-2023

Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: 012 482 2034, E-mail: lekoetsi.makwela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 July 2023

Department of Public Service and Administration

The national department is looking for a service provider to review the existing ICT standard chart of accounts codes structure for the public service.

Compulsory briefing: 17 July

Tender no: DPSA002/2023

Information: Lorraine Masenya, Tel: 012 336 1126, E-mail: lorraine@dpsa.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jul 2023

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department requires a service provider to develop a South African geospatial information management strategy for a period of 18 months.

Compulsory briefing: 7 July

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DALRRD 0006 (2023/2024)

Information: Vutomi Ndlovu, Tel: 012 312 8017, E-mail: Vutomi.Ndlovu@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 July 2023

South African Post Office

SAPO seeks to appoint an internet service provider for a period of one year.

Note: Gatekeeping criteria is compulsory and non-compliance shall disqualify bidders. The due date for the clarity questions is 10 July at 16h00.

Tender no: RFP 23/24/06/Internet Services/BM

Information: Blondie Makondo, Tel: 082 305 7765, E-mail: blondie.makondo@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 24 July 2023

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Proposals are invited for the appointment of an ICT services provider to provide managed information security services.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 09/2023/2024

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel:012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 19 July 2023

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA is advertising for the provision of e-submission solution support, maintenance and user licences for a period of three years from suitable service providers.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 July – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SASSA:16-23-ICT-HO

Information: Shadi Leshika, Tel: 012 400 2392, E-mail: ShadiL@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 July 2023

South African Broadcasting Corporation

Bids are invited for the provision of IT disaster recovery services, comprising the provision of syndicated IT infrastructure services and support over a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 July – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2023/23

Information: Hlabane, Tel:011 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 28 July 2023

South African Weather Service

SAWS invites experienced and suitable service providers to provide data centre hosting facilities that can accommodate its HPC, server and network connectivity requirements for a period of five years.

Tender no: SAWS-315/22

Information: Zandile Nzula, Tel:012 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 19 July 2023

