Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Symantec introduces Dedicated IP to its Cloud SWG offering

Available to the SA and SADC channel from DCC.

Issued by ITWeb Security Summit
Johannesburg, 29 May 2023

Fred Mitchell, software division head at Drive Control Corporation.

Symantec, distributed by Drive Control Corporation (DCC), has launched Dedicated IP addresses, an innovative new feature that forms part of its Cloud SWG (Secure Web Gateway) service.

A key factor often limiting the speed of a cloud transformation is the complexity of the end-user data path. Migrations can result in workloads being split between the legacy data path and the modern cloud data path for various reasons. More routing complexity equals a longer time to value and increases the fragility of the solution.

By integrating Dedicated IP natively into its gateway web service, Symantec is mitigating a common cause of split routing:

  • Most web traffic goes directly to Cloud SWG; and
  • Sensitive SaaS apps continue to navigate through the corporate data centre to ensure the apps are accessed using IPs unique to the customer’s legacy systems.

Another important Dedicated IP feature is the ability to preserve source IP-based conditional access rules common to Microsoft 365 and similar application suites.

Explains Fred Mitchell, software division head at Drive Control Corporation (DCC): “With Dedicated IP, enterprises can be rest assured that corporate data is accessed over a secure data path, providing a ‘trust signal’ that is as safe as the legacy data path.”

Dedicated IP solves several problems that most enterprise organisations will face as they move a cloud-centric network security model. Some key features include:

  • Completely cloud native – no dependency on the legacy data path or on-premises hardware;
  • Designed to scale behind a small number of static IPs to minimise long-term maintenance of third-party app IP access control lists (ACLs);
  • Compatible with all connection methods; and
  • No additional cost.

DCC, together with vendor partners Symantec and Mandiant, is a Bronze Sponsor at this year’s ITWeb Security Summit 2023.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also
Channel Feb 21, 2023

Symantec adds Dedicated IP to cloud SWG service

Channel 22 May

DCC’s distribution of Symantec, Mandiant continues to strengthen security market share

Channel Nov 29, 2022

New 13-inch Dell Latitude 9330 – virtual meetings optimised

Channel Dec 15, 2022

Collectable 30th Edition Lenovo ThinkPad now from DCC

Global median dwell time declines to just over two weeks

Industry analyst DCIG affirms Arcserve UDP 9.0 as obvious solution to simplify backup complexities, defeat ransomware threats