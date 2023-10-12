Top ICT tenders: SITA plans cloud marketplace

SITA aims to be the services custodian of a cloud marketplace.

The State IT Agency (SITA) is planning to launch a marketplace platform that will allow government entities to procure or subscribe to cost-effective cloud-based services, with SITA acting as the custodian of the service offerings.

The agency notes it is exploring using cloud service providers and hyperscalers to provide a private government cloud region within an on-premises data centre for the delivery of secure and compliant cloud services to government.

“The use of a separate region or segregation can provide governments with greater control and visibility over their data and applications, as well as improved security and compliance. It allows them to create their own virtual private cloud, which is a private, isolated network that can be used to host their applications and data,” it explains.

“This ensures government data is completely separated from other customers' data, even within the same region. It also allows them to meet regulatory requirements and ensure their data is protected from unauthorised access, data breaches and other security threats.”

To achieve this, SITA has issued a request for accreditation to the industry to join a transversal contract of a panel of cloud service providers offering infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, software-as-a-service and other everything-as-a-service products and services.

SITA points out that successful suppliers will be required to integrate their cloud offering categories into the “future standardised SITA marketplace service catalogue”. However, the agency notes the marketplace does not exist at the moment and will be established through a separate process in the future.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Department of Health is looking for a service provider to supply continued hosting, maintenance, support and enhancement of the existing ideal health facility information systems. The system is used nationally to collect data for the National Indicator Data Set, respond to parliamentary questions and provide data for feedback to the Presidency on the progress made with the Ideal Clinic Realisation and Maintenance programme.

The South African Social Security Agency requires support and maintenance services for its OpenText suite of products and solutions. OpenText is used in all SASSA regions for the management of critical records and documents.



SASSA is also advertising for the supply, setup and delivery of eight high-volume image scanners for its Eastern Cape region. The current scanning volume per scanner is 5 000 to 8 000 pages per day and is expected to increase considerably (approximately 15 000 pages per day) once the scanners have been installed.



Eskom is advertising for the services of enterprise security architects. The scope of work includes strategy and planning, design and implementation, management and measurement, and support services.



The utility also requires information security scorecard management services. Eskom notes a cyber security scorecard can help organisations overcome challenges by providing a clear picture of their security posture, identifying areas for improvement and prioritising security investments.



The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a WhatsApp chatbot solution, maintenance and support. It says an efficient and effective self-help WhatsApp chatbot will enable seamless engagement with CCMA users 24/7 and avoid lengthy waiting periods for straightforward queries.



The City of Cape Town is looking for a service provider to enable digital accessibility of real estate-related information. This should be an online search tool which provides a single point of access to various data sources in order to retrieve property-related information.



SITA is advertising for the supply of Cisco enterprise agreement and system full coverage renewals for the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA). The agency notes the GPAA standardised on the use of Cisco network equipment for the network, network security and unified communications infrastructure used for itself and the Government Employees Pension Fund.



SITA has issued a second request for accreditation for a panel for the provision of information technology assurance services, internal audit and risk management services, forensic audit services and supply chain management audit services. This is required for the evaluation of the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls encompassing its governance, operations and information systems.



New tenders

Department of Health

A service provider is sought for the continued hosting, maintenance, support and enhancement of the existing ideal health facility information systems for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 October

Tender no: NDOH 43/2023-2024

Information: Mondli Botha, Tel: 012 395 8909; E-mail: tenders@health.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 October 2023

­­Tags: Software, services, hosting, software development, support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA is advertising for support and maintenance services for the OpenText (CLM LiveLink) suite of products and related records management solutions for a period of three years.

Tender no: SASSA: 52-23-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Christine Mphahlele, Tel: 012 400 2412; E-mail: MogafeM@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 October 2023

Tags: Software, services, document management, software development, support and maintenance

Prospective bidders are invited to submit proposals for the supply, setup and delivery of eight high-volume image scanners for the Eastern Cape region as per SITA RFB 740.

Tender no: SASSA: 48-23-ICT-EC

Information: Leslie Wayne Bezuidenhout, Tel:043 707 6366; E-mail: TenderQueriesEC@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 October 2023

Tags: Hardware, imaging, scanning, high-volume scanning

Eskom

The utility requires the services of enterprise security architects for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2224CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel:011 800 3599; E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 1 November 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, enterprise security architects, consulting, security

Eskom is also advertising for information security scorecard management services for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 16 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2162CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel:011 800 3012; E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 30 October 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, information security scorecard management, consulting, security, cyber security

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration

The CCMA wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a WhatsApp chatbot solution, maintenance and support for 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 October

Tender no: CCMA/2023/06 - ICT

Information: Siphosenkosi Mahlangu, Tel: 011 377 6949, E-mail: siphosenkosim@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 30 October 2023

­Tags: Software, WhatsApp, chatbot, services, support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

The metro is looking for a service provider to enable digital accessibility of real estate-related information.

Compulsory briefing: 20 October – Link

Note: The tender document is available on the City of Cape Town website. Bids must be compliant with the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022.

Tender no: 76S/2023/24

Information: Tasleem Jackson, E-mail: Tasleem.Jackson@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 November 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, digital

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the supply of Cisco EA and SFC renewals to the Government Pensions Administration Agency for 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2812/2023

Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: 012 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 27 October 2023

­Tags: Software, hardware, enterprise agreement, system full coverage, networking, services, support and maintenance, licensing

Request for accreditation

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited to participate in a transversal contract for a panel of cloud service providers for the provisioning of IaaS, PaaS, SaaS and XaaS for a SITA marketplace for five years.

Tender no: RFA 2814/2023

Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: 012 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 30 October 2023

­Tags: Transversal contract, services, managed services, cloud services, cloud computing, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, XaaS, infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, anything as a service

SITA also wishes to establish an accreditation panel for the provision of information technology assurance services, internal audit and risk management services, forensic audit services and supply chain management audit services.

Compulsory briefing: 17 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFA 2816-2023

Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: 012 482 2665, E-mail: lunathi.mqalo@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 October 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, information technology assurance services, internal audit and risk management services, forensic audit services, supply chain management audit services, security