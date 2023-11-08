Kyocera South Africa envisions bright future amid rapid industry changes

Paul Wendlandt, General Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

As 2023 draws to a close, Paul Wendlandt, General Manager of Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, has shared his inspiring vision for the future of the company. With a clear focus on enhancing sales and profitability in their core business, fostering innovation in new business sectors and transforming management practices, Kyocera is well-positioned to ensure business continuity and growth.

In a world evolving at an unprecedented pace, Wendlandt acknowledges the pressing need for adaptation to thrive. He emphasises: "We are in a time of change. The world of work is changing, inflation is increasing worldwide, there are enormous cyber security risks and there are many demands for a sustainable society. All in all, the global environment is changing faster than ever before."

However, despite these formidable challenges, Wendlandt remains optimistic about Kyocera's prospects in this new landscape. He firmly believes that the company is well-positioned to succeed in the emerging economy. "We see potential and are successfully implementing projects in sectors of the economy that are relevant to us," says Wendlandt.

Wendlandt's vision for Kyocera is anchored in three fundamental principles: change, challenge and co-operation. He asserts that embracing change is the cornerstone of growth and challenging the status quo is imperative for success. He also underscores the importance of co-operation, emphasising that companies must collaborate closely with their partners and customers to achieve their objectives.

"I do my best to create a co-operative and challenging environment for our growth with change in Kyocera South Africa (employees, dealers, distributors and customers)," Wendlandt says.

Looking ahead to 2024, it's crucial for industry stakeholders to anticipate and prepare for emerging tech trends. A recent study by Gartner highlights the top 10 tech trends to watch in 2024, including generative AI, the metaverse, Web3, quantum computing, AI-powered engineering, hyper automation, decentralised finance, cyber security mesh architecture, digital twins and augmented reality.

He adds that as we approach the end of the year, it's essential for businesses to consider printing industry trends that will shape the way this industry works in the coming year.

These trends include:

1. Smaller footprint in workspaces

There's a growing demand for compact printing solutions that can fit seamlessly into various work environments, even with limited floor space. Wide-format printers are now delivering high-quality graphics quickly and efficiently in smaller footprints.

2. Increased versatility and connectivity

With the continuance of hybrid work environments, professionals need printing solutions that can connect them wherever they are, whether in the office, at home or in the field. Larger organisations are seeking remote fleet management capabilities and managed print services to optimise efficiency and workflow.

3. Minimal need for intervention

Businesses are looking for printers that require less manual intervention while delivering high-quality output. Advanced technology and software allow for remote monitoring, supply level management and service diagnosis, maximising productivity with minimal downtime.

Wendlandt's vision for Kyocera South Africa and the industry's outlook in 2024 reflect a commitment to embracing change, fostering innovation and driving meaningful co-operation.

“We need to keep an eye on industry and global trends as they are poised to significantly impact both businesses and consumers in the coming year. Generative AI as an example is already revolutionising product and service creation, and its potential is expected to expand further in 2024. Similarly, the metaverse will play a pivotal role in areas like gaming, shopping and education. These developments require proactive collaboration, preparation and adaptation to ensure success in the evolving landscape,” he concludes.