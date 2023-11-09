CompTIA launches Security+ SY0-701 certification Courseware provides skills and training for careers in cyber security.

The global certification validates the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions.

CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and its workforce, today announced the launch of the latest version of CompTIA Security+ (exam code SY0-701), a global certification that validates the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions and pursue a career in IT security.

“Cyber security jobs are continuing to grow across the globe, and more employers are using CompTIA Security+ for those baseline skills than any other certification in the industry,” said Thomas Reilly, chief product officer. “In addition, our courseware helps students pave the way for a rewarding and fulfilling career as an IT professional by providing hands-on practice to master the tasks.”

Security+ is the most widely adopted ISO/ANSI-accredited early career cyber security certification on the market and covers the most recent advancements in cyber security technology, techniques and tools. The courseware embraces the latest technology trends and helps candidates learn the foundational skills necessary to safeguard networks, detect threats and secure data. Currently, over 700 000 people worldwide have earned the Security+ certification.

The exam includes hands-on, performance-based questions that assess the ability to solve real-world situations and demonstrate expertise immediately to potential employers. The certification is relevant to a variety of job roles, including security specialist, security administrator, systems administrator and more.

The new exam enters the market at a time when organisations are devoting more resources to narrow cyber security skills gaps. According to CompTIA’s “State of Cybersecurity 2024” report, half of US organisations surveyed are using internal training to improve cyber security skills and 43% are helping employees pursue certifications to validate their knowledge.

IT professionals who become CompTIA Security+ certified have demonstrated they have the knowledge and skills to:

Assess the security posture of an enterprise environment and recommend and implement appropriate security solutions.

Monitor and secure hybrid environments, including cloud, mobile, internet of things (IOT) and operational technology.

Operate with an awareness of applicable regulations and policies, including principles of governance, risk and compliance.

Identify, analyse and respond to security threats and incidents.

To learn more about CompTIA Security+ and register for the exam, click here.

Learners can also access a comprehensive selection of CompTIA CertMaster and TestOut Security Pro learning and exam preparation resources (only available in English at this time), including: