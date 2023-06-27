Limpopo school adopts solar power

Solar plant panels at Hoërskool Nylstroom.

Limpopo-based Hoërskool Nylstroom, in collaboration with Solarise Africa, has inaugurated a solar plant that aims to help reduce the school’s carbon emissions.

In a statement, Solarise Africa says the solar power installation has a total capacity of 49.05kWp and will produce 83MWh annually. This will result in an estimated 3 333-tons of CO2 emissions saved.

Anton du Plessis, headmaster of Hoërskool Nylstroom, comments: “The commissioning of the solar power plant is a testament to our commitment to environmental sustainability and our responsibility to instil these values in our students.

“By harnessing renewable energy, we are not only reducing our carbon emissions but also creating a learning environment that empowers our youth to actively contribute to a greener future.”

Solarise Africa is a Pan-African energy leasing company, with roughly 10MW of operational solar plants across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The project, according to the statement, will integrate heat pump solutions, which will enable the school to save 60MWh through the water heatingsystem.

In total, the energy saved from the water heating system and solar PV system amounts to 143MWh annually, it states.

Solarise Africa co-founder and COO Sakkie van Wijk explains: “By providing the necessary financing, we have enabled the school to take a significant step towards energy independence and cost savings, while also aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

“The solar plant will allow the school to replace 40% of its energy consumption with clean, renewable sources, and over the course of the contract tenor, the school anticipates cost savings of R639 000.”

The school’s solar project comes as SA continues to face power shortages, with the country looking to move away from fossil fuels.

Companies such as Tiger Brands, and telcos MTN and Vodacom have begun rolling out solar power at their various operating sites.