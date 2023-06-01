Home

Trellix wades deeper into Amazon Security Lake

By Staff Writer
01 Jun 2023

Cyber security firm Trellix, focused on extended detection and response (XDR), has expanded its support for Amazon Security Lake.

According to Trellix, the new offering will "enable simpler and faster delivery of Trellix XDR solutions along with increased protection of workloads, applications, and data for AWS customers."

Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a service that centralises security data from the cloud, on-premises, and custom services into a purpose-built data lake, which simplifies security data management across hybrid and multicloud environments.

The expanded support from Trellix allows AWS customers to integrate their security data lake into the Trellix XDR security operations platform while using the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) open standard.

“The OCSF schema enables Trellix customers to combine hundreds of data sources with Amazon Security Lake data. As a result, AWS and Trellix customers can seamlessly apply Trellix machine learning (ML), threat intelligence, and predictive analytics to gain important insights that allow for deeper detection and faster threat mitigation,” Trellix adds.

“The amount of data available to any enterprise today is staggering," says Britt Norwood, Senior VP, global channels & commercial at Trellix. "Without a way to centralise the management and storage of that data, it’s difficult for customers to glean the insights needed to keep data safe. Our integration with Amazon Security Lake provides customers with more centralised visibility and quick resolution of their security issues.”

Rod Wallace, GM for Amazon Security Lake at AWS, adds that customers who leverage Amazon Security Lake and Trellix can collect a wide spectrum of security logs and findings from AWS, Trellix, and third-party sources in Amazon Security Lake and send them to Trellix for advanced analytics and incident response.

