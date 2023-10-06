Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Google picks start-ups for inaugural AI accelerator

By Staff Writer
06 Oct 2023
The first cohort of start-ups participating in the Google for Start-ups Accelerator: AI First initiative.

Search engine giant Google has introduced the first cohort of the Google for Start-ups Accelerator: AI First programme.

Google selected 11 African start-ups that are using artificial intelligence (AI) to address Africa's challenges and broader global issues.

The cohort is made up of start-ups from South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Senegal.

According to Google, the selected start-ups will undergo a 10-week accelerator journey.

Participants will be exposed to Google's AI expertise, receive a $350 000 (R6.9 million) allocation in Google Cloud credits, as well as mentorship sessions, technical guidance and networking opportunities.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of start-up ecosystem for Africa, says: “At Google, we’ve been working on AI for over a decade, and we’ve shown how useful AI is in our products and for developers externally.

“AI is not only a powerful enabler; it’s also a major platform shift. That’s why we’re focused on making it easy and scalable for others to innovate with AI. Our chosen start-ups for the 'AI First' programme embody this vision, leveraging AI in pioneering ways to address local and global challenges.”

Among the selected start-ups are Nigeria’s Famasi Africa, South Africa’s Avalon Health and Kenya’s Dial Afrika.

Adeola Ayoola, CEO and co-founder of Famasi Africa, comments: “Famasi Africa is scaling AI-powered digital health solutions to reach more underserved communities. Joining the Google for Start-ups Accelerator: AI First programme represents a significant step towards realising that dream.

“With Google's mentorship, we're confident of scaling our solutions, reaching more pharmacies, and ultimately improving healthcare outcomes.”

Japheth Dibo, CEO and co-founder of Dial Afrika, says: “Being selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First programme will allow us to leverage advanced AI technology to make our vision a reality. We aim to revolutionise customer support and equip businesses across the African continent with the tools to thrive and excel.”

The other selected start-ups are:

  • Chatbots Africa(Ghana): Spearheading SMEs' transition into the social commerce era with AI-driven online storefronts.
  • Fastagger (Kenya): Using AI to amplify sales and loyalty, supporting MSMEs' growth.
  • Garri Logistics (Ethiopia): Digitalising freight brokerage and transport services.
  • Izifin (Nigeria): Providing an end-to-end credit infrastructure via API for small businesses.
  • Lego AI (Senegal): A data-driven OS for the informal sector.
  • Logistify AI (Uganda): Minimising inventory losses in industrial facilities.
  • Telliscope (Ethiopia): Offering an AI-enabled business intelligence platform.
  • Vzy (Nigeria): Revolutionising website building with AI-driven tools that craft sites in minutes.


Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also

Google launches AI accelerator for African startups

Innovations Jun 21, 2023

SA start-ups scoop share of R73m Google fund

Google Workspace reinvents company culture for modern workforces

Internet May 9, 2023

Power of Google Business Messages

Legal View Apr 24, 2023

AI tools like ChatGPT raise copyright issues in SA

TechForum Apr 25, 2023

ChatGPT: is it worth the hype?