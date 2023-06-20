ZTE's Meng Wei elected chairman of governing board of Linux Foundation AI and Data * Meng Wei, Director of Standards and Open Source Strategy at ZTE, was successfully elected as the new Chairman of the Governing Board of LF AI & Data.

* Meng Wei's election signifies the broad recognition of ZTE's influence in the open source community globally.

ZTE's Meng Wei elected as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Linux Foundation AI and Data Foundation.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, recently announced that Meng Wei, Director of Standards and Open Source Strategy of ZTE, was successfully elected as the new Chairman of the Governing Board of the Linux Foundation Artificial Intelligence and Data (LF AI & Data).

The Linux Foundation (LF) is a non-profit technology consortium founded in 2000. Its primary objectives are to standardise Linux, support its growth and promote its commercial adoption. Additionally, it hosts and promotes the collaborative development of open source software projects. The Linux Foundation has successively established the Networking Foundation (LFN), the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), the Artificial Intelligence and Data Foundation (LF AI & Data), the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), etc. LF AI & Data, founded by the Linux Foundation in March 2018, boasts 55 global cross-industry members. The mission of LF AI & Data is to build and support an open artificial intelligence (AI) and data community, and drive open source innovation in the AI and data domains by enabling collaboration and the creation of new opportunities for all the members of the community.

According to the charter of the LF AI & Data Governing Board, the election of the new chairman took place from 4 to 24 May, including the process of nomination, declaration, voting and appointment. Wei, an esteemed expert from ZTE, garnered more than half of the support in the voting and emerged as the successful candidate for the chairman position.

In his speech, Wei expressed his gratitude, saying: "As a practitioner who has been committed to the development of open source technology for a long time, I am well aware of the great contributions the Linux Foundation has made in promoting the development of open source technology and promoting co-operation in the open source community. I am honoured to be a member of the LF AI & Data. Over the years, every step of LF AI & Data has been writing the history of its rapid growth, and the work has been fruitful and influential. As the Chairman of the Governing Board of the LF AI & Data, I will do my best to continue to promote this work and lead LF AI & Data to better serve the open source community."

Wei's election as the new Chairman of LF AI & Data signifies the broad recognition of ZTE's influence in the open source community globally. "Embracing open source, compliant use, active contribution and giving back to the community" embody ZTE's open source culture. ZTE has been actively involved in various open source foundations and open source activities around the company's main products very early on. In 2018, as one of the founding members of the Linux Foundation Deep Learning Foundation (predecessor to LF AI & Data), ZTE made outstanding contributions to the creation and development of LF AI & Data. In 2019, ZTE incubated project Adlik, which is used for the inference side tool chain in LF AI & Data, attracting dozens of companies at home and abroad to participate in community ecological construction. According to the evaluation of international authoritative organisations, the various characteristic indicators of the project are at the leading edge in the world, demonstrating ZTE's research and development strength in the field of artificial intelligence.

Moving forward, ZTE remains committed to supporting the work of the Linux Foundation, actively giving back to the community, integrating into the open source ecosystem and enhancing connection and mutual trust within the industry.