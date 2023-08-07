GP hackathon seeks solutions to protect critical infrastructure

The National Youth ICT Council is calling on Gauteng-based tech talent and innovators to participate in the upcoming Gauteng Campus Innov8 Hackathon.

Hosted by the council, in partnership with the South African Local Government Association, the event will take place at the University of Johannesburg, Auckland Park Campus, on 11 and 12 August.

It will be held under the theme: “Infrastructure security in local government” and will have two parts: a hackathon and makerthon, says the youth ICT council.

According to a statement, the event’s theme is inspired by the need for security within local government infrastructure, such as cellphone towers, roads and power stations.

Damage to critical infrastructure, particularly cell tower equipment, has been on the rise in recent years, with mobile operators decrying the situation.

Furthermore, the theme is in line with Sustainable Development Goal number nine, which zeros in on building resilient infrastructure and fostering innovation, says the council.

The recent gas explosion in Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD emphasised the need for innovative infrastructure monitoring and security solutions, it states.

“The event aims to select social innovators who will go under entrepreneurship and innovation development training with our stakeholders, as well as incubation and market support, in accordance with strategic objectives of the National Youth ICT Council of supporting efforts in up-skilling ICT start-ups.

“The Campus Innov8 Hackathon will further serve as a vehicle to assess the local innovation ecosystem for the revival of the township economy and provide necessary intervention support through information, collaborations and networking.”

Communications and digital technologies deputy minister Philly Mapulane will deliver the keynote address on the second day of the event and announce the winners in the various challenge categories.

To sign-up to participate, click here.