VIDEO: Building sustainable data centres

Dimension Data is investing in Africa.

Issued by Dimension Data
Johannesburg, 25 May 2023

With more than 100 data centres in 20 countries around the world, NTT is constantly thinking about new ways to create efficiency and better utilise the energy and improve the way we work for our clients and the environment.

In an article titled: 'Heritage and innovation keep Dimension Data and NTT on a winning track,' Alan Turnley-Jones explained the significance of NTT's investment in the global data centre arena.

This was evident with the launch of Johannesburg One, the first global data centre in Africa.

Click here to learn more.

