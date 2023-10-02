MTN SA upgrades call centres with AI, ML capabilities

Artificial intelligence improves contact agent productivity.

MTN South Africa’s customer experience has been enhanced across its contact centres, by adding cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

According to a statement, MTN collaborated with global consulting firm Accenture and customer experience solutions provider Genesys on the upgrade.

Genesys is providing its Cloud CX platform, which incorporates natural language processing, to understand customer queries more intuitively, and ML algorithms, to adapt and improve over time.

The platform's AI-driven analytics allow MTN’s thousands of agents to understand customer behaviour and preferences, and tailor interactions to individual needs, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty, says MTN.

Over the past year, MTN operating companies in several countries − including South Africa, Nigeria and Uganda − have transitioned to the Genesys platform.

"As we navigate the complexities of a digital world, this transition to a cloud-native contact-centre-as-a-service solution serves as a cornerstone for reimagining customer care," says MTN Group CIO Nikos Angelopoulos.

"Our collaboration with Accenture and Genesys produced a scalable and adaptable solution that empowers our agents to better serve customers and positions us for long-term growth and operational efficiency."

While South African contact centre employees are worried AI and generative AI will take their jobs, industry experts previously told ITWeb these emerging technologies will add value by enabling efficiency through automation of repetitive tasks, improving agent productivity and revolutionising the customer contact operations function.

Nitesh Singh, Accenture Africa CMT lead, comments: “We are proud to partner with MTN and bring our technological and business capabilities through the Genesys platform to reimagine the customer service offering.

“We have assisted MTN Group to create value through intelligent decision-making in a competitive business environment, by optimising costs and building resilient, elastic cloud technology.”

The solutions enable omni-channel interactions and AI-powered self-service, voice, digital and workforce analytics.

“Genesys is pleased to partner with MTN Group in their customer experience transformation journey, collaborating with the different opcos to orchestrate personalised and empathetic experiences for their customers’ unique needs,” says Luisa Coetzee, Genesys account director for Africa.