Gijima – pioneering excellence in healthcare and manufacturing

Vusi Gumede, Business Development Executive at Gijima received the IAMCP SA Healthcare Partner of the Year Award.

In a momentous celebration of excellence and innovation, Gijima proudly accepted not one but two prestigious awards from the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) SA Partner Awards. The dynamic company was awarded the IAMCP SA Healthcare Partner of the Year Award and the IAMCP SA Manufacturing Partner of the Year Award, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to excellence, innovation and collaboration within the healthcare and manufacturing sectors using Microsoft products and solutions.

Gijima's innovative efforts in the healthcare industry are exemplified by their recognition as the IAMCP SA Healthcare Partner of the Year. Partnering with Guma, Hermetic and Microsoft, Gijima led the creation of Lulame, a mobile healthcare solution that aims to alleviate the healthcare accessibility challenges faced by millions in Africa, particularly in rural and displaced communities.

This innovative project integrates Microsoft 365 Teams for remote patient consultations, Nuance for streamlined assessments, and Microsoft’s robust cyber security solutions for data protection. Gijima's dedication to healthcare digitisation, spanning over two decades, has resulted in interoperable, scalable and portable healthcare systems, fostering better patient care and collaboration within the healthcare ecosystem.

Shubna Harilal, Managing Director for Gijima Digital, said: "We remain unwavering in our commitment to advancing patient care, driving innovation and nurturing transformative partnerships. One patient, one file!"

Ken Loubser, Digital Microsoft Executive at Gjima received the IAMCP SA Manufacturing Partner of the Year Award.

Simultaneously, the IAMCP SA Manufacturing Partner of the Year Award underscores Gijima's commitment to revolutionising manufacturing processes. The implementation of SharePoint Online as an enterprise document and records management solution has been pivotal in addressing challenges faced by Hulamin. The solution not only streamlines access for authorised users, but also modernises the way manufacturing content is created and managed, presenting an innovative approach to the sector. This dual win solidifies Gijima's leadership and position in healthcare and manufacturing.

Ken Loubser, Digital Microsoft Executive at Gijima, said: "We are honoured to celebrate these industry awards alongside our esteemed customers. At Gijima, our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge Microsoft technologies remains steadfast as we innovate industry-tailored solutions. Our aim is to empower our clients, enabling them to deliver significant value to their own customers, all within the evolving landscape of an AI-infused secure workplace."