NEC XON achieves Cisco Gold Partner status in SA

Brian Tarr, Cisco Business Unit Executive, NEC XON.

NEC XON, which positions itself as a leading pan-African provider of innovative technology solutions, proudly announces its attainment of Cisco Gold Partner status in South Africa. The announcement checks an important box in the company's commitment to full enterprise technology solutions for local customers.

Says Wally Beelders, NEC XON Executive: Communications Solutions: “Our parent company, NEC Corporation, has held Cisco Gold Partner status for over 20 years, showcasing its dedication to Cisco technologies. The new distinction sets NEC XON apart as a prominent Cisco Gold Partner in its own right, building on a long-standing relationship.”

Brian Tarr, Cisco Business Unit Executive at NEC XON, emphasises the importance of this achievement, stating: "Cisco Gold partner status is vital for us to compete effectively in the enterprise technology landscape in South Africa. Virtually every large enterprise's IT infrastructure features a substantial Cisco component. Without the appropriate Cisco certification, it's difficult to participate meaningfully in either the enterprise or public sector spaces."

Wally Beelders, NEC XON Executive: Communications Solutions.

"At Cisco, we strongly believe in the power of partnerships in driving technological innovation and meeting evolving customer needs,” says Smangele Nkosi, General Manager at Cisco South Africa. “As a Cisco Gold Partner, NEC XON has access to tools, resources and expertise that allow them to deliver exceptional value to customers, develop new capabilities and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving technology landscape. This partnership highlights NEC XON's commitment to excellence, and both companies are looking forward to continued collaboration in bringing innovative technology solutions to the market."

Key differentiators

NEC XON brings two key differentiators to the South African enterprise networking market: access to global resources and a mature local delivery framework with strong systems integration execution capability.

Tarr elaborates on these differentiators, explaining: "Our access to global expertise enables us to leverage vertical industry-specific skills, built over two decades of experience. This includes collaboration with NEC's global entities, across EMEA, Asia and Latin America, all of which also enjoy Cisco Gold Partner status. Our engineers are certified on multiple technologies, and our 25-year NEC/Cisco relationship has led to the establishment of global centres of excellence."

In addition to global capabilities, NEC XON's mature local delivery framework has garnered recognition from Cisco’s auditors. Tarr notes: "Our mature delivery framework, from initiation to delivery and support, positions us as trusted advisers. We emphasise proper processes and procedures to ensure successful deployments, leading to customer satisfaction, loyalty and long-lasting relationships."

Multi-vendor, customer-aligned solutions

Furthermore, NEC XON's extensive systems integration capability sets it apart. Tarr emphasised: "We are an SI, not just a sales organisation. Our 25-year project management and integration history in multi-vendor environments makes us exceptionally adept at multi-domain integration across vendors. In the network and communication arena, our capabilities are a crucial differentiator."

This Cisco Gold Partner certification strengthens NEC XON's position in the South African and African markets, enabling it to compete effectively with traditional industry players. It provides enhanced customer credibility, unlocks new revenue streams and expands its reach into enterprise and public sector markets.

Beelders concludes: "This certification empowers us to be more aggressive in the public sector space, unlock new markets and actively seek new opportunities where we were previously unable to participate. NEC XON is committed to being a multi-vendor, customer-centric organisation, poised to deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Addendum:

What does Cisco Gold Partnership entail? Key characteristics and benefits of being a Cisco Gold Partner include: