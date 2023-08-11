Low-code no-code enhances ERP, accelerates digital transformation

Navayuga Infotech to host Accelerating Digital Transformation event. Explore how low-code no-code platforms enhance ERPs.

Software applications and services provider Navayuga Infotech South Africa, the company behind the Quixy low-code no-code platform, will host the Accelerating Digital Transformation event in partnership with ITWeb on 25 August 2023 at the Eagle Canyon Golf Estate, Honeydew, Johannesburg.

The event will unpack how businesses can infuse agility into existing ERP platforms to create a more agile, responsive and customised organisation.

Gautam Nimmagadda, CEO of Navayuga Infotech and Quixy, will deliver a keynote address, and will be joined by Raveesh Lingireddy, vice-president – sales and partnerships at Quixy; Mirvan Diedericks, vice-president, projects at Quixy; and former Springbok and Bulls flyhalf Morné Steyn.

Steyn will share anecdotes, challenges and triumphs encountered in his illustrious sporting career that are applicable in work and personal life.

Presenters will address the challenge faced by many businesses looking to digitally transform using existing ERP platforms.

According to Navayuga, these platforms remain complex, difficult to use, hard to customise and heavily dependent on the powers of traditional coding.

The focus will be on how no-code ERP applications allow organisations to create tailor-made solutions, respond timeously and reduce overall costs all while upping the efficiency and effectiveness of existing systems.

The one-day event will culminate in a relaxing lunch and round of golf at Eagle Canyon’s renowned 18-hole golf course.

If you are a digital transformation decision-maker, register now to attend this exclusive executive forum!