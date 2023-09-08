Stage set for SITA's ‘biggest' GovTech event

Tlali Tlali, head of corporate affairs at SITA.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Durban International Convention Centre will next week host the State IT Agency’s (SITA’s) annual technology conference, GovTech 2023.

Taking place from 12 to 14 September, GovTech is hosted by SITA, in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT). The event will be opened by SITA’s shareholder, DCDT minister Mondli Gungubele.

This year’s event, under the theme “Platform economy for digital transformation and inclusive growth,” is expected to attract public and private sector officials, CIOs, C-level executives, IT directors and ICT SMMEs.

Tlali Tlali, head of corporate affairs at SITA, says preparations for GovTech 2023 are well under way, adding that this year’s line-up includes a number of industry and business leaders, and academics that will provide input based on their area of expertise.

“Some early indications suggest this will prove to be one of the biggest GovTech events in the history of this conference. This is signalled by the uptake of the conference as we compare the numbers year-on-year, insofar as the interest expressed by registration of delegates and sponsorship packages.

“These are some of the signs that indicate the conference is growing by leaps and bounds, and becoming better by the year. As hosts, we are satisfied with the progress being made.”

Now in its 15th year, GovTech is a forum where all industry players are able to gather together at the same time to focus on specific areas that include technology and policy conversations, speaking about technology adoption and areas where there can be collaboration and partnerships, says Tlali.

The GovTech 2023 conference will be structured in various tracks and topics, as well as panel and roundtable discussions, providing conference delegates the option to participate in different streams and contribute towards reshaping the ICT agenda in Africa.

It also marks the first GovTech with permanent SITA MD Dr Bongani Mabaso at the helm.

In his conference foreword, Mabaso says it’s inspiring to lead and be a part this year's GovTech. “We will engage, network, debate, exchange ideas and share some fun and memorable moments, as we build our relationships and cement our collaboration for the future.

“GovTech 2023 will be dissecting what possibilities a platform economy holds for the public sector. It will push necessary boundaries and provide new frameworks, from which we can begin to imagine the possible – for government, citizens and the nation.

“SITA is looking to attract and engage with the best ICT minds, strategists, influencers, idea generators, solution finders, pioneers and pathway finders for GovTech 2023.”