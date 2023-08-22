Google launches AI First accelerator for African startups

Google has launched AI First Accelerator Program to support African startups.

Google has launched the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First initiative to support African startups that want to use artificial intelligence to solve local challenges.

The 'AI First' programme draws on past initiatives such as the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa, The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, and The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders.

Google is inviting startups based in Africa or building Africa-centric solutions with AI and machine learning to apply for the ten-week equity-free accelerator. The accelerator is open to startups up to series A stage.

Participants will benefit from access to Google's AI expertise, technical resources including up to US$350k Google Cloud Credits, mentorship from seasoned AI professionals, and networking opportunities.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem for Africa at Google, "Africa's tech landscape is vibrant and ever evolving. It's inspiring to see African startups not only harnessing AI to address our unique challenges but also setting benchmarks for the world. 'AI First' is more than a programme; it's a testament to our belief in the vision of these startups, ensuring they have the support and guidance they need to realise their full potential."

Google says that since inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa programme has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries. Collectively, these startups have raised over US$263 million in funding and created over 2 800 direct job opportunities in the region, the company added.

Startups are invited to apply by 6 September 2023.