Microsoft's AI assistant set to debut in Windows 11

Microsoft is set to introduce its new AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11.

Software giant Microsoft has announced that it will be releasing its own artificial intelligence assistant for its Windows 11 platform, as well as announcing further AI integrations into other applications.

In a blog post, Microsoft says Copilot will begin to roll out, in its early form, as part of the upcoming update to Windows 11 and across Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365, which started yesterday.

“Copilot in Windows empowers you to create faster, complete tasks with ease and lessens your cognitive load – making once complicated tasks, simple," says Yusuf Mehdi, corporate VP and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft. "We’ve made accessing the power of Copilot seamless as it’s always right there for you on the taskbar or with the Win+C keyboard shortcut providing assistance alongside all your apps, on all screen sizes at work, school or at home.”

In terms of how users interact with operating systems, complete tasks and navigate the Internet, Copilot will attempt to take on existing AI assistants such as Google assistant, Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa.

The company also announced plans to launch a new AI assistant, called Microsoft 365 Chat, in November 2023.

Further AI integrations in Windows applications include enhanced drawing and digital creation features in Paint, featuring background removal and layers, along with a Cocreator preview.

Additionally, the company says its Bing search engine will provide more personalised answers, an AI-powered shopping experience, and improved mobile and visual capabilities in Bing Chat Enterprise. Support for OpenAI's latest DALL.E 3 model, designed for image generation from text prompts, is also planned.

At an event last week, Microsoft also announced a range of new Surface devices to supports its new AI overhaul. The devices include the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Go 4 business tablet, and the Surface Hub 3 digital whiteboard.