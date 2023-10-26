ZTE paves way to 'thriving broadband digitalisation' at Broadband User Congress 2023 * Four hundred attendees from nearly 100 companies participated in ZTE's Broadband User Congress 2023.

* After two decades of investment and innovation in Latin America, ZTE is committed to an era of infinite evolution for thriving broadband digitalisation.

* Cutting-edge solutions were presented to accelerate FTTx evolution, innovate home services, advance transport modernisation and empower enterprise connectivity.

Thriving broadband digitalisation.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, today has kicked off the Broadband User Congress 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

ZTE hosted the Broadband User Congress with the theme of: "Thriving broadband digitalisation" from 17-18 October 2023. Distinguished thought leaders, industry partners, leading analysts from IFT, ATIM, GSMA, GlobalData and top-tier operators, among others, participated in the event to share their key insights. This two-day event has attracted over 400 attendees from nearly 100 companies, and it featured more than 50 speakers discussing topics such as development trends of telecoms and broadband, broadband ecosystem, WiFi technology, broadband use cases and more.

"Over the past two decades, ZTE has joined hands with telecoms operators in Latin America. Our long-term investment and innovation in underlying technology have earned the trust from customers," highlighted Peng Aiguang, Senior Vice-President at ZTE. "Together, we embark on a remarkable journey towards a new era, a future of infinity evolution."

Keynote by Peng Aiguang, Senior Vice-President at ZTE.

During the event, ZTE presented its cutting-edge production solutions across four main topics. Firstly, they discussed accelerating FTTx evolution with an XGS-PON upgrade, HFC to fibre migration and lightweight and visible ODN. Secondly, they focused on innovating home services with mature WiFi 6 technology, video IP transformation covering all application scenarios, an enhanced Android TV ecosystem and the SCP platform for convenient management. The third topic addressed advancing transport modernisation with FMC and a 5G-driven IP network, along with the all-scenario OTN. Finally, the event emphasised empowering enterprise connectivity with FTTR-B solutions for all scales of enterprises, TOB-oriented transport and data centre networks.

Leveraging our extensive history of collaboration with Latin American customers and a profound understanding of telco needs, ZTE's broadband network strategy is focused on constructing next-generation all-optical networks. Our goal is to deliver an enhanced service experience to individuals, households and organisations across the region.

To date, ZTE has comfortably held the number one position for both PON CPE and DSL CPE shipments, with its PON ONTs being rated "leader" in GlobalData's latest FTTP ratings report. ZTE's CPE device shipments have exceeded 540 million units globally, and the company also leads in the global IP STB market while being the foremost Android TV STB provider worldwide.

Global partners sharing their views.

Additionally, high-performance servers, typical wireless and power solutions are showcased together.

The ZTE Global Services Ecosystem Forum was also successfully conducted during the event. The forum brought together key partners and industry experts from nearly 30 companies and organisations in the European and American regions. They engaged in discussions and shared insights on digital and intelligent network service trends, solutions and cases studies under the theme of: "Ultimate service for a win-win future".