Syrex partners with Seceon to strengthen cyber security portfolio in SA

Ralph Berndt, sales and marketing director, Syrex.

Syrex, a provider of hyperconverged cloud technology solutions in South Africa, announced today a strategic partnership with Seceon, which positions itself as a global provider of the most advanced AI/ML-driven cyber threat detection and remediation platform for enterprises and managed security service providers, to provide customers with the Seceon Open Threat Management Platform.

Seceon is represented in South Africa through Corr-Serve, local value-added distributor of specialist cyber security, threat management and AIOps solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Syrex’s ongoing commitment to providing robust, innovative and cost-effective cyber security solutions.

Ralph Berndt, Sales and Marketing Director at Syrex, said: "In this digital era, the need for effective cyber security has never been greater. Many companies find the successful deployment and execution of security incident event management (SIEM) projects a challenge due to high costs, technical complexities and the need for specialised expertise."

Berndt continued: "Our partnership with Seceon is set to address these issues head-on, bringing our customers the award-winning Seceon Open Threat Management Platform. This automated platform integrates crucial aspects of SIEM and security orchestration automation and response (SOAR), in addition to intrusion detection and network traffic monitoring."

The Seceon platform provides unmatched visibility across attack surfaces, including networks and endpoints, and uses AI/ML to drive proactive cyber threat detection, containment and elimination, consistent compliance and reporting and effective security operations management. This comprehensive solution eliminates the need for multiple integrations and specialised personnel, saving organisations precious time and resources.

Berndt concluded: "We are committed to enhancing the cyber security footprint of our clients and this partnership is a testament to that. We look forward to demonstrating the remarkable potential of the Seceon platform in improving our clients' operational environments."

Customers and partners are invited to request an obligation-free demonstration to experience the Seceon platform's capabilities first-hand.