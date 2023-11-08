OADC advances on Isando site upgrade

OADC chief development officer Darren Bedford.

Open Access Data Centres (OADC), a WIOCC Group company, has advanced to phase two of the upgrade of its Isando data centre facility in Johannesburg, South Africa (OADC Isando JNB1).

The company broke the news at the ITWeb Cloud and Data Centre Summit hosted on 31 October, 2023 at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Founded in 2018, OADC was established to revolutionise the delivery of data centre services in Africa. Its purpose is to provide Tier-III, carrier-neutral, open access data centre infrastructure across the continent, supporting its commitment to transforming the landscape of data services across Africa.

OADC started with the construction of data centres in 2021, initially in Nigeria, and then a year later in South Africa with its first in Isando.

The c Isando site is a carrier-neutral facility situated 15km from Johannesburg’s CBD and 5km from OR Tambo International Airport. OADC Isando currently delivers 7MW site load across more than 1,600m² of white space.

According to Darren Bedford, the Chief Development Officer of WIOCC Group, the site was set up in less than two months and experienced rapid growth thanks to the attraction of key anchor clients. Currently, it has 90% occupancy rate.

Bedford added, "The journey commenced a year ago and the data centre became operational in October 2022. In the first phase, we have nearly reached full occupancy, prompting us to initiate the phase two upgrade. OADC Isando’s progress in phase two is in its advanced stage, with the design already in place and equipment ready."

In the second phase, OADC has expanded its capacity by incorporating an additional 4MW of site load capacity and introducing an additional 600 rack spaces.

Bedford underscored the importance of this development, noting that it provides clients with increased flexibility when it comes to contracting and colocation service options. He explained, "Our clients will benefit from a wide range of choices, including the option to secure private rooms or caged areas. The process of relocating or establishing a presence in data centre can be challenging, which is why we are adaptable in terms of timing and reservations."

Additionally, Bedford emphasised the significance of this development for OADC, attributing it to the company's affiliation with the WIOCC Group, a well-established player in the connectivity market since 2008. He pointed out that this development also reflects the high level of trust clients have in the company when it comes to safeguarding their valuable data.

Darren noted, "This expansion provides us with a competitive advantage. We have already secured some anchor clients for phase two, and I anticipate that, depending on demand and adoption, we may undertake another one or two phases in the coming years."

OADC now has four core data centres and more than 30 edge data centres in South Africa.

With a total capacity of 20MW, Nigeria boasts the largest data centre in the company's portfolio. Additionally, the company anticipates the launch of its data centre in Kinshasa, located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which will be the country's first carrier-neutral facility.

This site is expected to go live in the fourth quarter of this year.