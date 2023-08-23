Kyocera's new Enterprise Information Manager sets the bar for content service platforms

KEIM comes with best practice templates for professionals.

Kyocera has combined its vast industry expertise in document solutions with leading technologies to launch its new content service platform (CSP), Kyocera Enterprise Information Manager (KEIM), a ready-made solution to get multi-format information under control, converting data from a burden into an organisational strength.

“Kyocera continues its ECM innovation drive with this new easy-to-use content service platform that securely locates, processes, stores and shares information in a flash,” says Greg Griffith, Senior Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. “The powerful content service platform is the perfect fit for businesses looking to accelerate their digital transformation, helping them to give a defined shape and order to their information, while at the same time laying the foundations for flexible working to flourish,” continues Griffith.

Kyocera Enterprise Information Manager can be seamlessly installed on-premises or into hybrid working architecture and is compatible with all major cloud platforms (Azure, GCP, AWS). Moreover, this CSP can manage all types of information – documents, video, pictures and raw data – and is accessible via PC, laptop, tablets and mobile devices.

KEIM comes with ready-made best practice templates for professionals in areas such as accounts payable (AP) and human resources (HR) and offers other key features such as sophisticated Google-like full-text search, word tagging and the ability to cross-check with other databases within an organisation. The intuitive user interface allows for the rapid retrieval of information and reduces filing and storage burdens with complete record-keeping.

“Physical documents continue to weigh companies down. They drain precious resources, occupy valuable physical space and the very nature of stacks of paper makes efficient working much more difficult than if they were processed and stored digitally. Many companies moved to a hybrid model during the pandemic, but having to juggle the physical (face-to-face interactions and paper documents) and digital (online meetings and digital data) has left many businesses feeling overwhelmed. Kyocera Enterprise Information Manager has been designed to get these two worlds working in harmony,” says Griffith.

“The ability to quickly and securely find, process and share information with colleagues across a variety of locations is key today and the comprehensive solution injects new flexibility into workflows, while enhancing overall data security,” says Griffith.

KEIM takes a comprehensive approach to security by utilising role-based access control, ensuring that users handle all information in accordance with the latest compliance requirements. Additionally, blended storage options are available for companies that require physical copies of certain documents, such as legal contracts, in physical form to-hand.

“The beauty of Kyocera Enterprise Information Manager lies in its versatility. It is a tool that has been designed to adapt to changing needs, face new challenges and grow alongside the business. Businesses don’t need to worry that digitisation will add complexity, instead they can look forward to streamlined processes and increased productivity,” concludes Griffith.