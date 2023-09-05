Top ICT tenders: SITA targets data centre strategy

SITA is looking for a service provider for the assessment and development of its data centre strategy.

The State IT Agency (SITA) steps in to rescue another quiet week for technology requests on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal.

While the agency has four requests out for tender, it is the call for assistance with its data centre strategy that will have wider impact.

In the tender documentation, the agency notes it provides data centre services to various government departments. These services include the hosting of transversal and departmental business systems that enable key business processes and optimises service delivery to citizens. Most of these services are concentrated at Gauteng and other third-party facilities.

“With the view of increased utilisation of digital services, SITA needs to consolidate the data centre space requirement in line with industry standards to ensure services are located at high-availability data centre facilities,” it says.

A service provider is required for the assessment and development of SITA’s data centre strategy. The successful bidder will be requested to provide an evaluation of the draft data centre strategy, scenario analysis, optimal solution recommendation and action plan in terms of reviewing the current data centre modernisation programme’s long-term fit to the recommended data centre strategy.

Assessments of alternative energy sources suitable for the SITA data centre environments will also be required.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

SITA is calling for the supply and implementation of Netscout application management and deep packet solution for the South African Police Services (SAPS). The agency notes it needs to deliver a rapid and clear application awareness that will enable SAPS to provide a flawless end-user experience by achieving extraordinary service quality and provide in-depth, real-time, end-to-end insight into the client service delivery.

The agency invites bids for the procurement of RedStor backup licences for 350TB, with maintenance and support for three years. The contract is for an unnamed client.



SITA wishes to procure a queue management system lease service on behalf of the Western Cape government. This would help the province achieve outcomes of improved quality, efficiency and effectiveness of organisational performance by decreasing wait times, and gathering empirical data related to queues at service centres. It will also assist with strategic planning and staffing for these centres.



Broadband Infraco (BBI) returns with a request for internet service providers, fibre network operators and mobile virtual network operators to form a panel of service providers that can provide subsidised broadband internet connectivity to communities and public WiFi hotspots. This tender targets seven district municipalities spread across KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Eastern Cape, North-West, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.



In a second tender, BBI is looking for a service provider to source, implement and integrate an OSS/BSS solution that will offer the best value for money and best fit with the core transformation objectives and business goals in line with the E-tom framework use cases.



The Department of Human Settlements wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, implementation, maintenance and 24x7 technical support service of a next-generation firewall security management appliance and reporter. The department notes the human settlement sector has become increasingly dependent on a broad array of technologies to manage and maintain its business activities.

The Department of Employment and Labour is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the latest access control software and systems. This is sought for the Bethlehem, Botshabelo and Kroonstad labour centres in the Free State.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport requires supply, delivery, installation and configuration of network switches, wireless access network points and wireless network controller for unified communication system at four government fleet management services sites. Bidders are required to be accredited by SITA.



Transnet closes the issue with a request for information on the provision of a category management and procurement market intelligence solution and related services. The request forms part of a process, currently under way, of identifying and selecting various enabling tools and solutions that will enable procurement practitioners and end-users to gain insights and make informed decisions in the procurement markets for goods and services.



New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

A service provider is sought to supply and implement a Netscout application management and deep packet solution for the SAPS for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 September – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2799-2023

Information: Nontombi Jantjie, Tel: 012 482 3217, E-mail: nontombi.jantjie@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 September 2023

­Tags: Software, networking, application management

SITA also wishes to appoint a professional data centre planning specialist for assessment and development of a SITA data centre strategy.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 September – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2796-2023

Information: Bongi Mochalatjie, Tel: 012 482 2034, E-mail: bongi.mochalatjie@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 September 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, data centre

Bids are invited for the procurement of Redstor backup licences with maintenance and support for three years.

Tender no: RFB 2797-2023

Information: Nontombi Jantjie, Tel: 012 482 3217, E-mail: nontombi.jantjie@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 25 September 2023

­Tags: Software, software licensing, backup, support and maintenance

The agency also wishes to procure a queue management system lease service for a period of three years on behalf of the Western Cape government.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 September – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2778-2023

Information: Xoli Moyane, Tel: 041 398 5832, E-mail: xoli.moyane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 September 2023

­Tags: Software, queue management system, QMS

Broadband Infraco

The company is advertising for internet service providers, fibre network operators and mobile virtual network operators to form a panel of service providers that can provide subsidised broadband internet connectivity to communities and public WiFi hotspots in various district municipalities within a period of six months.

Compulsory briefing: 13 September – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: INF/TEN 309

Information: Tholakele Mohale, Tel: 011 235 1616, E-mail: tholakele.mohale@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 22 September 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, internet service provider, ISP, fibre network operator, mobile virtual network operators, internet, broadband, WiFi, hotspot

A service provider is also required to supply, install, test, configure and integrate the operational support system and business support system network system.

Compulsory briefing: 8 September – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: INF/TEN 307

Information: Khanyi Mananga, Tel: 011 235 1616, E-mail: khanyisile.mananga@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 25 September 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, software, operational support system, business support system

Department of Human Settlements

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, implementation, maintenance and 24x7 technical support service of a next-generation firewall security management appliance and reporter for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: VA49/12 – 2023/24

Information: Kholofelo Mohlala, Tel: 012 444 9238, E-mail: kholofelo.mohlala@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 September 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, security, firewall, services, support and maintenance

Department of Employment Labour

Supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the latest access control software and system is sought for the Bethlehem Labour Centre, Botshabelo Labour Centre and Kroonstad Labour Centre.

Compulsory briefing: 19 September

Tender no: FSDEL 02/2023

Information: Siphiwe Tshabalala, Tel: 051 505 6229, E-mail: siphiwe.tshabalala@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 September 2023

­Tags: Software, access control, services, support and maintenance

Department of Transport, Eastern Cape

The provincial department requires the supply, delivery, installation and configuration of network switches, wireless access network points and wireless network controller for unified communication system at four GFMS sites.

Tender no: SCMU 10-GFMS-23/24-0002

Information: Nandipha Ncipha, Tel: 043 731 2892, E-mail: nandipha.ncipha@ectransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 September 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, networking, wireless area network, unified communications

Request for information

Transnet

Information is sought on the provision of a category management and procurement market intelligence solution and related services.

Tender no: TCC/2023/08/0002/40322/RFI

Information: Sithokozile Ndaba, Tel: 011 308 2108, E-mail: Sithokozile.Ndaba@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 September 2023

­Tags: Software, procurement, market intelligence, services