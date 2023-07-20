Cape Town releases ‘one-stop shop’ municipal app

Cape Town rolls out service-related municipal app.

Following growing demand for its load-shedding app, the City of Cape Town has introduced an all-inclusive service-related municipal app.

Launched under the City of Cape Town banner, the app allows residents to find the latest load-shedding schedule for their area, report a fault, access e-services, get up-to-date news and events, as well as links to the official website.

Says deputy mayor Eddie Andrews: “Customers can view their area's load-shedding status and timetables, use the app to log service requests, comment on public issues that affect them and log in to e-services to access and pay their municipal bills.

“Over the past year, the city piloted a load-shedding app to address residents’ growing demand for fast and accurate information during the load-shedding crisis. The load-shedding app was downloaded by 47 000 users on Android and 34 960 users on iOS.

“The application not only improved services to our customers but also pushed the city’s digital transformation goals by providing lessons which are being used wider in the city for the creation of future digital applications, including the new mobile app.”

Andrews notes the app is in line with the city’s vision of bringing services to the digital age.

The app’s other functionalities allow residents to find a local councillor, participate in local government decision-making and access information on planned service outages and road closures.

“I’m extremely excited about the progress we’ve made over the past year. The app will continuously be improved over time and we hope customers will reap the benefits of having a one-stop shop for all city info. Residents can also check the status of their requests,” he adds.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching for “City of Cape Town”.

The city notes it will add the app to the Huawei AppGallery in the coming months.