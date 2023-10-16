Organisational fitness, resilience key to crossing finish line of success By Mark Annett, Camsoft Solutions, Head of CRM Sales and Consulting

The pace of technological advancements and market changes may make it feel as though one is a participant in a frenetic race against one’s competitors – and as with any race, fitness and resilience are the keys to winning.

In this business ‘race’, the concepts of organisational fitness, time management and efficiency have become more critical than ever. Companies that wish to thrive in a constantly evolving environment must adapt and improve in these vital operational areas in order to remain competitive and resilient.

Improved time management and efficiency

Organisational fitness can be likened to going for a health check-up at the doctor. It involves assessing various aspects of your company’s ‘health’, including strategic alignment, culture, leadership, adaptability to changing market conditions (such as global pandemics or the national energy crisis and the impact thereof), employee engagement and customer satisfaction. Just as a check-up tells you how fit and healthy you are, these factors provide insights into your company's overall well-being.

Time management is a good indicator of organisational fitness as it refers to the strategic allocation and optimisation of time and resources within an organisation. Therefore, if your team is efficiently utilising available time to accomplish their tasks and meet their goals, it is a sign that operations and workloads are healthy and viable. Finally, efficiency – in the business context – relates to how well an organisation can achieve its objectives with the least resources, time and effort.

An organisation that can adapt quickly and operate efficiently is better equipped overall to compete in the today’s challenging market.

Furthermore, efficient processes often lead to cost savings. Streamlining workflows and automating repetitive tasks can significantly reduce operational expenses. With optimised processes, tasks can be completed more swiftly, improving responsiveness to customer needs and market changes.

This, in turn, often translates into better customer experiences. Satisfied customers are more loyal, and are more likely to provide positive word-of-mouth referrals, which are, of course, good for the reputation of one’s business and for the bottom line!

Of course, your customers will not be the only ones that stand to benefit from improved time management and efficiency. Efficient processes reduce the risk of employee burnout and frustration, leading to higher morale, a more motivated workforce and better staff retention and stability in the long term.

Tracking and training

Implementing a customer relationship management (CRM) system is a potent way in which to boost time management and efficiency. This is because CRM yields measurable improvements in various ways. Firstly, a good CRM system does excellent lead tracking. In the absence of CRM, leads are often adrift in a labyrinth of manual processes, susceptible to misplacement or delays.

However, with CRM in place, lead tracking becomes automated, guaranteeing that leads are promptly logged and allocated, thereby minimising the risk of missed opportunities.

CRM extends its utility to automating customer service. Automating responses to customer queries demonstrates a steadfast commitment to customer care. Simultaneously, it streamlines internal procedures, ensuring efficient issue resolution while preserving the personal, human touch in customer interactions.

In addition to enhancing time management and efficiency, CRM contributes significantly to building resilience within organisations, particularly in the realm of sales. In a field where unforeseen challenges are par for the course, CRM provides valuable tools and mechanisms to promote resilience. First and foremost, it aids in training and development, by enabling organisations to closely monitor employee communication and performance. This ‘insightful oversight’ allows companies to offer timely support and training to their salesforce, a particularly crucial asset during financially pressured, uncertain times.

CRM also plays a pivotal role in recognising and celebrating employees, serving as a platform for fostering a supportive work environment which prioritises and values the mental and emotional well-being of staff.

Time management best practices

CRM systems play a pivotal role in optimising various operational aspects, including time management. In particular, CRM facilitates the implementation of time management best practices, through its diverse set of tools and capabilities, including:

Task automation: CRM seamlessly automates various tasks, including lead assignment, ensuring that leads are not only efficiently managed but also meticulously tracked.

CRM seamlessly automates various tasks, including lead assignment, ensuring that leads are not only efficiently managed but also meticulously tracked. Analysing success : CRM systems have the capability to pinpoint successful sales strategies. They provide vital data for in-depth win-loss analysis, empowering organisations to document – and replicate – their successes.

: CRM systems have the capability to pinpoint successful sales strategies. They provide vital data for in-depth win-loss analysis, empowering organisations to document – and replicate – their successes. Chatbots : CRM's utility extends to implementing chatbots, which swiftly furnish instant responses to frequently asked customer questions. This feature saves time and elevates the quality of customer service.

: CRM's utility extends to implementing chatbots, which swiftly furnish instant responses to frequently asked customer questions. This feature saves time and elevates the quality of customer service. Maintaining consistency: CRM acts as a cornerstone in preserving consistency in employee responses and processes. This ensures that customers enjoy a cohesive and uniform experience every time they interact with the company.

Winning the race

Achieving organisational fitness, improving time management and enhancing efficiency are all paramount if businesses are to achieve the success and resilience they need to win. The implementation of CRM systems can play a pivotal role in realising these goals – with the added benefits of reduced costs, quicker turnarounds, increased customer satisfaction and a more motivated workforce.

By prioritising these aspects and continually evaluating and improving processes, companies can outpace their competitors and cross the finish line of success as victors, every time.

