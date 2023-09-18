Tarsus On Demand appoints new head of operations

Landie Uys heads up operations at Tarsus On Demand.

Cloud platform provider Tarsus On Demand has appointed Landie Uys as its head of operations in South Africa.

According to a statement, in her new position, Uys will provide strategic guidance and oversee various elements of the business, with a strong focus on enabling teams to achieve their full potential.

Uys brings a decade of experience in the technology industry to her role. For the past eight years, she has been a key member of Tarsus On Demand. During her tenure, she has contributed to various teams, including sales, operations and technical.

Through its channel, Tarsus On Demand offers software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service solutions to enable organisations to grow.

The company says it is renewing its focus on ecosystem partners, to enable them to better understand and sell cloud services as it adds new products and services to its portfolio.

“My appointment as head of operations at Tarsus On Demand is an exciting opportunity to drive transformative change, leveraging our strengths and prioritising collaboration. Together, we'll elevate our services, ensuring our partners and clients experience unmatched excellence every step of the way,” says Uys.

Tarsus On Demand notes its team is made up of professionals who help partners select the right cloud solutions for their clients’ requirements.

Uys adds that one of her main goals is to find opportunities to streamline Tarsus On Demand’s processes, either by assigning new employees, or upskilling current ones.

“When tackling our operations, my mantra is to try to link them back to the ethic at Tarsus On Demand − customer service excellence. I also want to get employees to work together to resolve problems. As the saying goes, two heads are better than one – especially when it comes to problem-solving.”

When Uys took over overseeing the Tarsus On Demand service desk earlier this year, she realised the real value of the service desk needed to be unlocked.

“In our operations, we will focus on four pillars: processes, policies, projects and institutional knowledge.

“Our team has discovered a renewed sense of purpose. Instead of seeing themselves as merely complaint receivers, they now play a pivotal role in ensuring our partners can thrive in their businesses by helping them navigate their challenges,” concludes Uys.