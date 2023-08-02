Three impactful ways to accelerate your practice’s growth By Mat Dewey, Acquisition Manager at HealthBridge

The healthcare landscape continues to evolve.

Running a successful medical practice requires a multifaceted approach that encompasses strategic decision-making, optimal efficiency and an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional patient care. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, it’s essential for medical professionals to adapt and utilise innovative tools to support the growth and sustainability of their practice. In this press release, we will explore three key levers that can significantly contribute to the growth of your medical practice: Revenue cycle management (RCM), cloud-based software and patient-centred care.

Revenue cycle management

Revenue cycle management refers to the process of managing the financial aspects of your practice, from appointment scheduling to benefit checks to claims submission, reimbursement and account reconciliations. An efficient RCM system is characterised by three advantages: It ensures timely payments, reduces billing errors and maximises revenue. Here’s how it can help grow your medical practice:

Streamlined billing process: Implementing the right medical billing software automates billing tasks, which in turn reduces administrative burden and improves the accuracy of the data. The benefit to your practice is that claims are submitted faster and you get paid faster. Is your cashflow impacted by rejected claims due to data errors? Are you still submitting claims retrospectively to medical aids? If yes, it might be time to investigate billing software that enables real-time claims submission and invoicing.

Streamlined billing process: Implementing the right medical billing software automates billing tasks, which in turn reduces administrative burden and improves the accuracy of the data. The benefit to your practice is that claims are submitted faster and you get paid faster. Is your cashflow impacted by rejected claims due to data errors? Are you still submitting claims retrospectively to medical aids? If yes, it might be time to investigate billing software that enables real-time claims submission and invoicing.

Enhanced revenue capture: Intuitive billing software is designed with RCM tools that help you identify and capture missed revenue opportunities. If you're under-coding for services or not billing for routine procedures, you should be able to identify these losses in your reporting. You then have the information you need to customise billing templates to increase reimbursement and overall revenue.

Comprehensive reporting and analytics: As mentioned above, RCM that's supported by intelligent, user-friendly billing software can provide valuable insights into your practice's financial performance. Analysing key metrics, such as average reimbursement rates, claim rejection rates and bad debt percentages allows you to identify areas for improvement. Reporting should be quick, easy and generate information that is easy to understand. Does your current RCM process enable you to make data-driven decisions to drive practice growth?

Cloud-based software

Cloud-based software solutions have revolutionised the healthcare industry by offering secure and scalable platforms accessible from anywhere, anytime. Leveraging cloud-based software can benefit your medical practice in several ways:

Improved efficiency: Cloud-based practice management systems streamline administrative tasks, such as appointment scheduling, benefit checks, medical records management and billing. Automating these processes means you can optimise your typical workflows and minimise paperwork. That alone frees up more time to focus on your patients.

Improved efficiency: Cloud-based practice management systems streamline administrative tasks, such as appointment scheduling, benefit checks, medical records management and billing. Automating these processes means you can optimise your typical workflows and minimise paperwork. That alone frees up more time to focus on your patients.

Enhanced collaboration and accessibility: Cloud-based software enables seamless collaboration among healthcare providers, staff members and patients. Patient safety and the quality of care is inherently elevated when multi-disciplinary teams are working with the same, up-to-date patient data that's accessible in real-time. Additional benefits include digital access to lab results, treatment plans, better communication and co-ordinated care.

Cost-effectiveness: Cloud-based solutions eliminate the need for extensive hardware infrastructure and maintenance costs associated with on-premises software. A monthly subscription fee for cloud services allows you to access cutting-edge technology without significant upfront expenses (or ongoing expenses), making it a cost-effective choice for growing practices. Are you paying for updates to a server-based solution? How could you reinvest that cash to help you grow your business?

Patient-centred care

At the heart of every successful medical practice is the commitment to patient-centred care . Prioritising patient satisfaction and engagement can differentiate your practice from competitors and foster patient loyalty. Having a higher volume of patients returning to your practice means you are on the right path to tangible growth. Here’s how you can achieve this:

Effective communication: Clear and compassionate communication with your patients goes a long way to solidify their loyalty and boost your professional reputation. Patients are all different so there’s no one-size-fits-all approach – some patients want to be involved in the decision-making process while others need more motivation to stick to their treatment plans. With the time you are saving on admin and routine tasks, you have more time to actively listen to their concerns and provide explanations in easy-to-understand terms. You also have more opportunities to encourage feedback and address any issues or questions.

At the heart of every successful medical practice is the commitment to patient-centred care. Prioritising patient satisfaction and engagement can differentiate your practice from competitors and foster patient loyalty. Having a higher volume of patients returning to your practice means you are on the right path to tangible growth. Here's how you can achieve this:

Effective communication: Clear and compassionate communication with your patients goes a long way to solidify their loyalty and boost your professional reputation. Patients are all different so there's no one-size-fits-all approach – some patients want to be involved in the decision-making process while others need more motivation to stick to their treatment plans. With the time you are saving on admin and routine tasks, you have more time to actively listen to their concerns and provide explanations in easy-to-understand terms. You also have more opportunities to encourage feedback and address any issues or questions.

Personalised experience: Patients appreciate the personal touch. Even quick and easy solutions such as an SMS to remind them of an upcoming appointment or to come in for their annual flu shot go a long way to create a more personalised experience. Additionally, having a quick snapshot of the patient's medical history and last appointment when the patient is sitting in front of you makes a difference. It conveys the message that you are committed to their well-being, in contrast to shuffling through reams of papers in a file on your desk.

Embrace technology: Technology is second nature to patients. We've all digitised our lives – from ordering groceries to online banking and more. Embrace technology to make it easy and convenient for patients to book and manage their appointments. Offer cardless payment options, such as Snapscan. Have a digital footprint that makes it easy for patients to find and refer your practice online. These are seemingly small but significant ways you can use technology to enhance convenience, engagement and empower patients to take an active role in their healthcare journey.

By optimising these three levers, you are positioning your practice for sustainable growth, increased revenue and, ultimately, better health outcomes for your patients. Are you ready to propel your practice forward in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape? Join over 6 000 private practices that have chosen Healthbridge as their preferred technology partner and realised tangible growth for their practices. Contact sales@healthbridge.co.za for a free practice health assessment by an experienced business consultant dedicated to helping you run your best practice.