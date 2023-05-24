Maxtec, Orca Security partner for gold sponsorship at ITWeb Security Summit

Maxtec, which positions itself as a leading distributor of data security technologies, announces its partnership with Orca Security, the cloud security innovation leader, as a Gold sponsor of ITWeb’s 18th Annual Security Summit, which is scheduled to take place on 6 and 7 June at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Together, Maxtec and Orca Security will showcase the Orca Cloud Security Platform that identifies, prioritises and remediates risks on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and more. During the ongoing demonstrations at the event, Orca will demonstrate how its agentless solution connects to your environment with patented SideScanning technology to provide complete coverage across all cloud assets, detecting vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, lateral movement risk, weak and leaked passwords and overly permissive identities.

Cloud environments offer immense benefits to organisations, such as speed and scalability. At the same time, the rapid adoption of cloud-based operations has opened up many businesses to an ever-expanding and evolving threat landscape. Malware and ransomware are just part of the problem. Cloud environments greatly magnify network vulnerabilities and are highly dynamic, making it difficult to have comprehensive visibility of potential threat vectors. Many agent-based security solutions just can’t scale with speed and scalability the cloud demands.

“Cyber security threats remain at the top of CISOs' priorities globally,” said Praven Pillay, Managing Director at Maxtec. “We have watched many of our clients adopt public cloud or hybrid cloud environments and we’ve recognised how essential cloud security will be for the future of an organisation’s success in South Africa. We look forward to meeting with partners and customers at the 18th annual ITWeb Security Summit.”

In addition, the Maxtec team of professionals offer support services, project management for new or ongoing implementations, as well as a fully resourced monitoring centre. The company offers free assessment services and the opportunity for the client to test its solutions directly within their own environment.

ITWeb Security Summit 2023 will host over 60 leading international, African and local speakers. The annual cyber security event continues to build on its legacy as the must-attend gathering for every IT, security and business decision-maker, with eight tracks over two days, for an opportunity to network with peers and industry leaders and share best practices at the event.