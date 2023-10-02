Unleashing the power of synergy: Benefits of running Nutanix Cloud Platform, Citrix

Kurt Goodall, technical director, Troye.

Troye, which positions itself as a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, is proud to announce the compelling benefits of the collaboration between Nutanix and Citrix in revolutionising the way businesses operate in the cloud era. The joint offering of Nutanix Cloud Platform and Citrix brings together cutting-edge technologies to create a powerful, scalable and secure cloud infrastructure.

Nutanix Cloud Platform, known for its simplicity, consolidates all infrastructure components into a single, integrated solution. By leveraging Citrix on Nutanix, organisations can achieve a seamless and efficient management experience.

Nutanix's hyperconverged infrastructure eliminates complex, disparate systems, streamlining operations and significantly reducing management overhead. As businesses grow, the platform effortlessly scales to meet evolving requirements, ensuring agility and adaptability.

Citrix, a leader in digital workspace solutions, seamlessly integrates with Nutanix to deliver an unparalleled end-user experience. Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, when deployed on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, provide high-performance, virtualised applications and desktops to users across the globe.

This synergy ensures quick access to critical resources, improved application performance and seamless mobility, empowering employees to work from anywhere, at any time.

Troye technical director Kurt Goodall says the joint offering of Nutanix and Citrix bolsters security measures and safeguards sensitive data. "Nutanix's comprehensive security features, such as data encryption, role-based access controls and advanced threat protection, combined with Citrix's granular access controls, ensure that only authorised users can access specific resources."

"Additionally, with data replication and backup capabilities, organisations can maintain business continuity and recover swiftly in case of a disaster or system failure," he adds.

Running Citrix on Nutanix not only ensures an exceptional user experience, but also delivers superior performance and efficiency. Nutanix's distributed architecture and advanced data optimisation techniques, such as data deduplication and compression, minimise resource wastage and enhance overall system performance.

Consequently, organisations can achieve higher virtual desktop densities, reduced application load times and lower operational costs.

Goodall says the partnership between Nutanix and Citrix facilitates seamless integration with leading public cloud providers. "This capability enables organisations to embrace a hybrid or multicloud approach, giving them the flexibility to deploy workloads where they make the most sense."

With the ability to leverage multiple clouds, businesses can optimise resource utilisation, mitigate vendor lock-in and design a tailored cloud strategy that aligns with their specific business needs.

Embracing the Nutanix Cloud Platform and Citrix collaboration empowers organisations with a comprehensive, robust and user-centric cloud infrastructure. From simplified management and scalability to enhanced security and optimal performance, this dynamic pairing unlocks countless benefits for businesses seeking to harness the full potential of the cloud.

“Customers are consistently amazed by the advantages in performance, ease of management, simplicity, scalability and total cost of ownership. They consider it an obvious choice,” he concludes.

By leveraging this powerful alliance, organisations can accelerate their digital transformation, foster innovation and remain at the forefront of their industries in the ever-evolving digital landscape.