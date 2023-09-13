DMP SA becomes Commvault's authorised support partner

Iniel Dreyer, group MD, DMP SA.

Data Management Professionals South Africa (DMP SA) has been accredited as a Commvault Authorised Support Partner (CASP).

DMP SA has existing skills and specialisation, which enables it to offer Commvault solutions and services, as well as always-on support and managed services, the companies said.

To become certified as a CASP, it is necessary to have a minimum of five certified engineers and to maintain a service level agreement of solving at least 70% of customer cases without escalating to Commvault. Partner tier status is reviewed every six months.

Iniel Dreyer, group MD of DMP SA, says the company was already a Commvault Elite partner so the CASP accreditation was a natural progression. "While we have always had access to the necessary skill sets through our close relationship with Gabsten Technologies, who is also a CASP, achieving this level of competency allows us to fulfil this role independently as well. We invest extensively in skills development and technical excellence... DMP SA is now a truly empowered one-stop data management provider, with all the formal accreditations.”

In January this year DMP SA secured Commvault Premier Partner status, and also has Commvault Service Advantage Plus status.

During the Commvault Connections SA event, hosted earlier this month in Johannesburg, Kate Mollett, regional director for Commvault Africa, stressed the need for more collaboration between data protection and security teams.

The company unveiled a new layer to its cyber security platform, which is designed for prevention rather than cure in tackling security issues.