Commvault named a leader for 12th consecutive time in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions Positioned by Gartner as a leader in its most recent report and recognised for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Commvault, an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, today announced the company has been positioned by Gartner as a leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions(1) with its portfolio of offerings being evaluated, including Commvault Backup & Recovery, Commvault Disaster Recovery, Commvault HyperScale X, the Metallic SaaS portfolio and Metallic ThreatWise. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analysed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Commvault’s modern data protection platform delivers a unified customer experience, helping them secure, defend and recover their data on-premises, at the edge or in the cloud. Customers rely on Commvault for the broadest support of legacy applications, modern workloads and SaaS applications, all managed through a single intuitive platform. With Commvault, customers get enterprise-grade data protection that delivers agility and cost optimisation in the hybrid world.

Commvault was recognised for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“Commvault is honoured to be recognised as a leader in data protection for the 12th time. From our perspective, the continued recognition makes it clear we do more than just check boxes, we are committed to delivering data protection technologies designed for the future," said Tim Zonca, Vice-President of Portfolio Marketing, Commvault. "We provide the critical data protection and security coverage required of the hybrid world, protecting and recovering data across an entire hybrid cloud estate.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: leaders, challengers, visionaries and niche players. The research enables readers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.(2)

To learn more about Commvault’s identified strengths and cautions from Gartner and to read the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report, visit: https://www.commvault.com/itleaders.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and/or its affiliates in the US and internationally, and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant report.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, Jerry Rozeman, Jason Donham, 7 August 2023. This Magic Quadrant report was previously published as Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions (2016-2017; 2019-2020); Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup Software and Integrated Appliances (2014-2015); Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup/Recovery Software (2012-2013); and Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Disk-Based Backup/Recovery (2011).

[2] Gartner Research Methodologies, “Magic Quadrant”, 4 August 2023. https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/magic-quadrants-research