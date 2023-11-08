The value of a re-usable identity in the digital era: A focus on Africa

Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder, Incode Technologies.

In the age of digitisation, the concept of identity has evolved beyond physical attributes or paper documentation. Today, digital identity is a cornerstone of numerous online interactions, from financial transactions to social engagements. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the need for a reliable, re-usable digital identity system becomes paramount, especially in regions like Africa, where the potential for digital growth is immense.

Africa, with its diverse cultures and rapidly growing technological landscape, is at the forefront of this digital transformation. However, the continent faces unique challenges. The lack of a unified identity system in many African countries has often been a barrier to progress, hindering everything from financial inclusion to healthcare access. Recognising this gap, Incode Technologies has been instrumental in pioneering solutions tailored to the African context.

Jon Buss, Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Incode Technologies, highlights the significance of their work: "In Africa, the digital identity landscape is not just about technology, it's about empowerment. By empowering individuals with a reliable digital identity, we're not just streamlining processes, we're giving them the tools to access services, opportunities and, ultimately, a better future."

Several African nations have already embarked on ambitious projects to digitise their citizens' identities. These initiatives aim to provide a foundational ID that can be used across various services, from voting to accessing healthcare.

For instance, Nigeria's National Identification Number (NIN) project is a laudable step towards creating a unified and universally acceptable identity for its citizens. Similarly, Ghana's National Identification System, known as the Ghana Card, is designed to be the primary ID card that citizens will use to access all services in the country. These projects, among others across the continent, signify Africa's commitment to harnessing the power of digital technology for the betterment of its people.

Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder of Incode Technologies, comments on this evolution: "Africa's move towards a digital ID system is not just about modernisation, it's about creating a cohesive digital ecosystem. Such systems can revolutionise service delivery, enhance transparency and, most importantly, foster trust among people. The more parties trust, the faster and broader they’re able to transact. It's heartening to see African nations taking proactive steps to ensure seamless and secure identity systems."

However, the journey is not without challenges. Issues like data privacy, infrastructure readiness and public awareness need to be addressed to ensure the success of these digital ID initiatives. Collaborations with industry leaders, like Incode Technologies, can provide the necessary technological backbone and expertise to navigate these challenges effectively.

The economic implications of a re-usable digital identity are profound, especially for a continent as diverse and dynamic as Africa. A streamlined identity system can significantly reduce administrative costs for both public and private sectors. For businesses, this means faster customer onboarding, reduced fraud and enhanced trust, leading to increased consumer confidence and spending. For governments, it translates to efficient service delivery, reduced bureaucracy and the ability to easily track and manage public resources.

Moreover, a unified digital identity can be a catalyst for financial inclusion. In many parts of Africa, a significant portion of the population remains unbanked. With a reliable digital identity system in place, financial institutions can confidently extend their services to previously unreachable segments of the population. This not only boosts the individual's economic potential, but also stimulates local economies as more people gain access to banking, credit and other financial services. Buss emphasises: "A re-usable digital identity is more than just a technological tool, it's a key to unlocking Africa's vast economic potential."

Looking ahead, Africa stands on the brink of a digital revolution. As the youngest continent in terms of population, its youth are tech-savvy, innovative and eager to embrace the future. With the right infrastructure in place, Africa could leapfrog other continents in terms of digital innovation. The integration of re-usable digital identities can pave the way for a plethora of innovations, from e-commerce and digital health services to online education and beyond. As Amper aptly puts it: "The future of Africa is bright, and with the power of digital identity, we're not just looking at economic growth, we're envisioning a continent that's digitally empowered, globally competitive and economically vibrant."

Incode Technologies stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering state-of-the-art digital identity solutions that are both secure and user-friendly. Their technology is built on a foundation of AI, ensuring accuracy and reliability. One of the primary ways Incode ensures low fraud rates is through its advanced facial recognition technology, which has been rigorously tested and ranked among the best in the world. This technology can distinguish between genuine human faces and sophisticated replicas, ensuring that only legitimate users gain access to services, without the need for people to verify one's identity manually.

Moreover, Incode's platform is designed for scalability. It can onboard tens of thousands of people in a short span, making it ideal for large-scale initiatives like national ID programmes, financial inclusion drives, e-commerce or even large-scale events. This rapid onboarding capability, combined with the platform's security features, ensures that large populations can be integrated into digital systems or their identities verified, efficiently and without compromising on safety.

Amper emphasises: "While biometric cards lay the groundwork, the future lies in comprehensive digital identity ecosystems. These ecosystems will not only verify identity but also facilitate a range of transactions, from financial to governmental. Incode's technology is pivotal to offer a secure, scalable and user-centric solution that puts people first."

Incode Technologies is not just providing a service, it's shaping the future. By merging cutting-edge AI with a deep understanding of user needs, they are crafting a world where technology is not just a tool but an enabler, paving the way for a life that's truly frictionless.