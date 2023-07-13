ZTE releases Digital Infrastructure Technology Trends White Paper * As a "driver of the digital economy", ZTE addresses the challenges and technological innovation pathways for digital infrastructure.

* In addition to exploiting the potential of the existing technology, another promising path lies in the collaboration of multiple technologies and the optimisation of system architecture.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has released the "Digital Infrastructure Technology Trends White Paper". This comprehensive white paper highlights the challenges and technological innovation pathways for the future development of digital infrastructure.

With the flourishing digital economy and the transformation of human society towards digitisation and intelligence, efficient digital infrastructure has become the fundamental cornerstone for a digital society. Aligning with its positioning as a "driver of the digital economy", ZTE compiled this white paper based on its own research achievements in basic and cutting-edge technologies over the past few years, as well as those of its partners.

The white paper proposes that digital infrastructure comprises three key technical elements: connectivity, computing power and intelligence. However, the development of these three elements faces challenges such as the Shannon limit, the slowing down of Moore's Law and insufficient understanding of intelligence. To address these challenges, future technological innovations need to focus on both exploring the potential of existing technological paths and promoting the collaboration of multiple technologies and the optimisation of system architectures.

Specifically, the white paper delves into technological trends across three key areas: connectivity, computing power and intelligence.

Regarding connectivity, optimising algorithms to approach the Shannon limit and expanding into new frequency bands while implementing extensive spatial multiplexing are essential. Additionally, the integration of optical and electrical components will help meet the high-bandwidth and low-latency requirements of high-performance AI computing.

Enhancing computing power relies not only on advancements in chip technology, but also on architectural innovations such as integrated storage and computing, peer-to-peer systems and the integration of computing and networking.

In the realm of intelligence, developing more energy-efficient chips and expanding the application of large model algorithms are crucial for enabling higher levels of intelligence, especially in areas like autonomous networks.

The white paper concludes by highlighting that ZTE has introduced the "Digital Nebula" solution and platform, which empowers various industries with a digital infrastructure that combines connectivity, computing power and intelligence.

ZTE's technological innovations are aligning with technological development trends, industry directions and customer needs. ZTE will continue to work together with industry partners to drive technological innovation in the field of digital infrastructure, making contributions to the transition of humanity towards a digital and intelligent society.

For the full white paper, please refer to the link provided below:

https://www.zte.com.cn/content/dam/zte-site/res-www-zte-com-cn/white_paper/Digital-Infrastructure-Technology-Trends-en.pdf