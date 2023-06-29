Leadership changes at Software AG in SA

Itayi Mandonga, Software AG's country leader for South Africa.

German-based multinational Software AG has appointed Itayi Mandonga as the organisation’s new country leader for South Africa, effective from 1 July.

Mandonga replaces Kholiwe Makhohliso, who has departed the company. Makhohliso joined Software AG in 2018 after a stint with Oracle.

Software AG develops enterprise software for business process management, integration, and big data analytics. The company is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, and has offices worldwide.

Mandonga occupied the role of chief technology officer and pre-sales director at Software AG before the appointment. He has been with the company since 2019.

In a statement, the company says he will use his responsible and principled approach to technology implementation and working with the strong team in Software AG to help customers adopt emerging and innovative technologies and extend their integration into the cloud.

“I am grateful to Kholiwe Makhohliso, outgoing country leader, for the foundation she has laid for me, and I am extremely excited to lead the great team she leaves behind,” says Mandonga.

“I am very passionate about the use of technology to help companies achieve ambitious business objectives. Today, more than ever before, being a connected organisation is a minimum requirement, and being innovative is how you move forward.

“Software AG helps companies to do both. I am taking the leadership role at an exciting time in Software AG. We have recently added StreamSets data integration into our offering and have some exciting hybrid integration announcements in the pipeline that will really help our customers with their digital transformation.”

According to the firm, Mandonga brings extensive experience in the ICT industry, having held positions at BSW Data, Paradigm Systems, and Oracle before joining Software AG in 2019.

“Software AG would like to thank Kholiwe Makhohliso who has done a tremendous job in driving transformation and growth in the business for the past five years; and ensuring seamless transition for the organisation.”

Mandonga holds a BSc and a Masters in Business Leadership.