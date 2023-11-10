Tarsus On Demand establishes IT consultancy

Jessica Harvey, business unit manager at Tarsus On Demand, and Senzo Mbhele, MD of Tarsus On Demand.

Cloud services provider Tarsus On Demand has introduced Digital On Demand, a new IT consulting division, set up to assist small to medium businesses (SMBs) with digital transformation.

Through its channel, Tarsus On Demand – a subsidiary of Tarsus Distribution – offers software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service solutions to enable organisations to grow.

The company says it is renewing its focus on the SMB ecosystem by adding new products and services to its portfolio.

Digital On Demand offers a portfolio of IT services and solutions to help businesses address the challenges they face while navigating the digital landscape.

The new unit will operate alongside Tarsus On Demand’sonline business hub − the Digital Business Hub Marketplace − which helps SMBs source and purchase IT products to accelerate digital transformation.

The online marketplace is offered through Digital on Demand, a consulting division of Tarsus on Demand, which helps SMBs with their cloud migration journeys, from strategy, to architecture and day-to-day management of cloud services.

The marketplace connects IT resellers and software vendors to SMBs, helping them fast-track their digital adoption. In addition to hosting solutions from the Tarsus On Demand channel, the marketplace is open to any technology company with a cloud solution that answers a market need for SMBs.

While the marketplace was launched last year, it now forms part of the new business unit. Tarsus On Demand gets a percentage of every sale made on the platform.

“The launch of Digital On Demand marks a significant milestone, as we accelerate digital transformation across South Africa and beyond,” says Senzo Mbhele, MD of Tarsus On Demand.

“The marketplace empowers SMBs to find the right digital solutions to run their business. By identifying and addressing the specific challenges within the SMB segment, we’re not just proposing solutions; we’re enabling businesses to remain resilient, relevant and competitive in an increasingly digital era, at an accessible price point.”

Tarsus says the Digital Business Hub Marketplace encompasses everything an SMB requires to grow and scale their operations. This includes foundational digital elements, like professional domain registration and e-mail set-up, to more advanced integrations, like cloud-based HR systems, enterprise resource planning systems and cyber security solutions.

This focus is particularly crucial considering SMBs’ substantial contribution to job creation, innovation and economic diversification in SA and across the African continent, notes Mbhele.

Jessica Harvey, business unit manager at Tarsus On Demand, adds: “Our vision for Digital On Demand steps outside the one-size-fits-all approach.

“We have curated our marketplace to be a responsive, adaptable ally in each company’s digital journey. We acknowledge the diversity in the digital readiness of businesses, and our approach ensures we meet them where they are, by providing tailored, strategic solutions that resonate with their specific digital transformation goals and operational needs.”