IT industry veteran Graham Brown returns to Commvault

Graham Brown, newly appointed channel manager for SA and SADC regions at Commvault.

Commvault has appointed Graham Brown as channel manager for the South Africa and Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

An IT industry veteran with extensive data protection and data management experience, Brown has returned to Commvault after having previously joined the company in 2019 as an enterprise account manager focused on the financial services sector.

Brown sees the timing of his return as opportunne, given the rapid evolution of the hybrid world, the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) with varied workloads, and the growing challenges posed by cloud adoption for both customers and partners.

In the context of cyber security and ransomware threats, the discipline and function of data management is becoming increasingly challenging. Commvault has successfully reinvented itself, embracing innovation in data management," he says.

Sleeping giants

Brown sees significant growth opportunities for Commvault's channel management strategy in the South African and SADC market. One of his main goals will be to awaken some of the “sleeping giants” within Commvault’s channel ecosystem.

“If you look at us as an emerging market, some of the market drivers present here provide us with so many opportunities to make a difference. Obviously, there is the energy crisis which calls for energy solutions and sustainability in terms of the need to go green,” he says.



"Additionally, there is datafication and AI which are revolutionising what we do daily. So, it is indeed a very interesting time for the IT sector, and cyber security and data protection will likely be tested quite heavily in the South African market.”

This, he believes, coupled with the rise of cloud platforms and as-a-service models will provide many opportunities for Commvault and its channel partners.