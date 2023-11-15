Duxbury launches future-proof Netgear PR60X dual WAN Pro router

Duxbury Networking, a South African distributor of Netgear networking solutions, has announced the availability of the Netgear PR60X, a 10G/multi-gigabit dual WAN Pro router incorporating Netgear Insight cloud-based network management services for small businesses.

Netgear PR60X.

“The launch of the Netgear PR60X reimagines connectivity for SMEs in South Africa,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Development Manager at Duxbury Networking. “With 10-gigabit broadband going to be a business standard in the near future, companies of all sizes must be able to support those speeds on their router to get the most of their high-speed connectivity. Netgear has leveraged its expertise in the networking environment to create an innovative solution using high-performance hardware to empower local companies to prioritise network reliability, reduce latency and ensure high-speed data delivery.”

The Netgear PR60X integrates with Netgear Pro WiFi Access Points, Smart Switches, and the Insight cloud management platform to deliver an optimised business network that is easy to deploy and manage. The router delivers up to 18Gbps bi-directional WAN-LAN throughput performance and features dual WAN failover interfaces to ensure uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical applications and services.

Netgear has future-proofed the PR60X with 10G/multi-gigabit throughput, 10G/2.5G dual WAN ports, and 10G/2.5G/Multi-Gigabit LAN ports to handle any internet and device speed enhancements for years to come. The router acts as the gateway to a company’s network and protects the organisation against malicious incoming traffic with its built-in firewall.

The PR60X also sports a sleek rackmount design with ports in the rear for simple, clean integration with existing data networking equipment. It also includes reverse mounting rack ears for front-facing ports for those who prefer a unified, traditional look.

Additional technical specifications for the PR60X:

Industry-leading WAN-LAN throughput – Up to 18Gbps WAN-LAN bi-directional throughput enabled by cutting-edge ARM A73 Quad Core 2.2GHz CPU and a dedicated hardware network engine.

High-performance hardware – 1×2.5G WAN and 1x10G configurable WAN/LAN ports plus 3×2.5G LAN and 1x10G SFP+ LAN ports.

Primary and secondary internet connections – Dual WAN ports for failover accommodating two internet connections to maintain a reliable link. The first connection functions as the primary and the other as a backup.

Eight VLANs for network segmentation – For more secure and efficient use of network resources, separate the network into up to eight segments (VLANs).

Eight DHCP servers for better security and manageability – Multiple DHCP servers enable multiple Layer3 independent networks for a higher level of security and intra-network manageability, one for each VLAN.

IPSec VPN – Provides up to 30 VPN tunnels for businesses to connect remote workers, branch offices and partners to the main corporate network.

Insight 7.0 Remote Management and Support – Netgear Insight is a comprehensive tool that IT managers and VARs can use to remotely manage networks, from access points to switches, routers and more. This is especially important for today’s small businesses that may not have a dedicated IT team onsite. VARs can remotely monitor the health of their clients' managed networks and address issues in real-time to ensure systems are running smoothly.



The Netgear PR60X is now available through the Duxbury partner network.