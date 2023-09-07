Kyocera sets sights on growth in production print market By Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Specialist at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa

The production print industry is poised to undergo remarkable changes in the next five years. While the office and consumer markets have reached a certain level of maturity, the production print sector remains fertile ground for innovation and expansion. It is within this dynamic landscape that Kyocera has revealed the intention to thrive and flourish by acquiring Nixka, a strategic move that showcases their commitment to growth in this market.

Inkjet technology, although not new, is experiencing rapid evolution. Recognising the immense potential it holds, Kyocera Document Solutions made a decisive foray into the production print market back in 2019 with the introduction of the TASKalfa Pro 15000c inkjet digital press. This cutting-edge solution offers an exceptional user experience, delivering precise quality across various applications while maintaining a cost structure optimised for dedicated ranges.

With the acquisition of 100% ownership of Nixka in Q2 of 2023, Kyocera's commitment to further expand into the inkjet production print realm is unmistakable. Nixka is renowned for its expertise in developing sustainable integrated inkjet solutions that span numerous printing sectors, including packaging, shipping and mailing, commercial printing, publishing and industrial printing on unique materials like textiles and ceramics. Leveraging Kyocera print heads in their solutions, Nixka is an assembly of experts who provide customers worldwide with pertinent production inkjet solutions.

Kyocera boasts a rich history and extensive experience with printheads that stretches back to the 1950s. Since 2007, the company has been actively fostering its digital printing business, continuously expanding into new applications within the commercial and industrial printing spheres. Their high-speed inkjet printheads have emerged as a pivotal component in industrial inkjet printers, cementing a formidable market position by enabling high-speed, high-resolution digital printing. In a significant milestone, four years ago, Kyocera unveiled its inaugural inkjet printer under its own brand, the TASKalfa Pro 15000c.

One of the company's notable strengths lies in its integration services. The print engine arrives preloaded and preconfigured with a media catalogue and related colour profiles. And, as standard, it includes a software utility for ink estimation and related cost calculations with a Fiery FS300 Pro controller, which ensures ease of use, even for customers with no prior inkjet printing experience. Given the ongoing progress in small lot production within the printing industry, substantial demand is anticipated for its integration services.

With the integration of Nixka into the Kyocera Group, the company is poised to venture into new markets, encompassing print engines and integration services, thereby expanding its printhead business and broadening its overall business domain. This alliance seeks to harness the synergies arising from the amalgamation of both companies' technologies, driving the proliferation of inkjet printing through the development of innovative products and applications. By contributing to the growth and advancement of the printing industry, Kyocera aims to spearhead further expansion and development within the group.

Kyocera Nixka is an instrumental ally, extending unwavering support to equipment makers, printing press manufacturers, brand owners and industry leaders, facilitating the seamless implementation of high-performance and sustainable inkjet solutions. Armed with unique expertise, a stellar track record and a robust network of partners, the company plays a pivotal role as a strategic enabler of digital transformation, empowering businesses to embark on their transformative journeys with confidence.