ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang: Convergence and innovation – build phygital DNA for faster growth * ZTE aims to build a phygital DNA for faster iteration and innovation, ultimately reshaping society as a whole.

* ZTE seeks concerted efforts for faster breakthroughs in terms of optimum efficiency, upgraded capability as well as intelligent and simplified application.

* During the MWC Shanghai, ZTE’s CEO Xu Ziyang was granted the Outstanding Contribution to the Asia Mobile Industry Award at GSMA's Asian Mobile Awards 2022.

ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, announced the company's CEO, Xu Ziyang, delivered keynote speeches at the "Digital First Networks" session and the GTI Summit Shanghai. During his speeches, Xu shared ZTE's insights and practices in this digital era.

During the "Digital First Networks" session, Xu pointed out that, due to various uncertainties, there may be a limited window of opportunity for the digital transformation of industries. This situation entails greater responsibilities and higher pressure.

Against this backdrop, ZTE focuses on key underlying technologies, infrastructure and applications, while promoting the integration of physical and digital realms, convergence of computing and networking, and increased efficiency in production and transactions. By doing so, the company aims to build a phygital DNA for faster iteration and innovation, ultimately reshaping society as a whole.

At the GTI Summit Shanghai 2023, Xu highlighted ZTE's insights and practices in the digital industry. According to Xu, the digital infrastructure in China, especially dual-gigabit networks and computing power, has developed into a mature phase.

To seize the opportunities for a leap forward, ZTE seeks concerted efforts for faster breakthroughs in terms of optimum efficiency, upgraded capability and intelligent and simplified application. As stressed by Xu, only by pursuing excellence even when tackling the hardest challenges can the company grow stronger with vitality.

During the MWC Shanghai, Xu was granted the Outstanding Contribution to the Asia Mobile Industry Award at GSMA's Asian Mobile Awards 2022. The award recognises Xu's outstanding leadership in driving ZTE to continuously promote industrial innovation, enhance cross-industry collaboration and boost the development of the global mobile industry.

To read the original text of Xu Ziyang's speech, titled "Convergence and Innovation - Build Phygital DNA for Faster Growth", click here.