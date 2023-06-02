Andile Ngcaba’s inq. appoints new group CEO

Glad Dibetso, new group CEO of inq. Group.

African edge computing firm inq. Group has appointed seasoned industry heavyweight Glad Dibetso to take over from Nick Reed as CEO.

Dibetso will become CEO designate from 1 July, working alongside Reed, who will remain on as part of the transition process.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dibetso previously worked as a partner for cloud transformation and ICT forDeloitte Consulting and has a decade of experience working for Dimension Data Middle East and Africa.

According to a statement, the move is part of the board’s approved succession plan.

The company recently completed its acquisition of Syrex, a provider of hyperconverged cloud technology solutions, adding SA toits footprint across the continent.

Dibetso says he hopes to continue to bolster inq. to become a truly Pan-African firm, consolidating its traditional connectivity business and accelerating its EdgeDock digital service offering.

“I am excited to be joining inq. and leading the charge in co-creating innovative connectivity and digital solutions that are fundamental to enterprises across public and private sectors.”

Andile Ngcaba, executive chairman, comments: “We are pleased to welcome Glad on board. He will drive inq. edge cloud strategy, edge artificial intelligence, and East, West and Southern Africa sub-marine to edge connectivity.

“He is an agile leader with domain knowledge and an excellent track record of success in working with hyperscalers and global original equipment manufacturers, in diverse African cultures and geographies. We look forward to his contribution in creating a leading player that services global carriers and regional enterprises. We also wish to thank Nick for his leadership of the group.”

According to the company, it is preparing for extensive Africa expansion, amid plans to venture into the continent’s private 5G market.

The Convergence Partners-owned firm, which connects over 1 200 corporations across the continent, says it sees a ripe market for edge computing developments in Africa, and is set to expand into more countries.

