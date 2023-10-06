ISACA, CISO Alliances honour Cyber Security Awareness Month

Date: Monday, 9 October 2023. Time: 1:00 – 1:45pm.

To mark the Cyber Security Awareness Month this October, ISACA has partnered with CISO Alliances to present a panel discussion on the key issues in the field of cybersecurity.

The discussion, titled "Barriers to Entry and Allies in Cybersecurity', will take place on day one of the ISACA SA Chapter conference, on Monday 9 October, at 1pm.

It will be moderated by Zakiyya Cassimjee, CISO at Mpact, a seasoned IT executive and co-founder of 'Journeys to Inspire'.

Joining her on the panel are:

Mark Shawa, cybersecurity manager at KPMG, whose area of expertise includes cybersecurity governance and risk management.

cybersecurity manager at KPMG, whose area of expertise includes cybersecurity governance and risk management. Samantha Singh, founder of Fluid Intellect, who specialises in technology architecture and strategic alignment and has a background in software, data engineering, and cybersecurity.

founder of Fluid Intellect, who specialises in technology architecture and strategic alignment and has a background in software, data engineering, and cybersecurity. Noleen Ilunga-Muleya, group MD of Red Hat Digital Services, an award-winning business leader with experience in driving digitisation and modernisation initiatives globally.

They will tackle pressing topics such as certification versus experience, the gender pay gap, diversity in the cyber security field, work environment challenges, and the role of allies in bridging the gap.



Key takeaways from the session will include the importance of partnerships, actionable insights for HR teams, and the role of mentors and hands-on experience in shaping a successful cyber security career.

This panel discussion is part of a broader effort by ISACA and CISO Alliances to inspire, educate, and support professionals in the cybersecurity field.

Details of the event, including registration information, can be found on the ISACA website.

* ITWeb is the official media partner for the ISACA SA Chapter conference.

