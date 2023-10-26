HP banks on new channel program to boost partner engagement

HP Inc has launched Amplify for All, an initiative which integrates all of the company’s solutions and services into the HP Amplify Program, a single global platform for partner engagement.

The program is scheduled to go live on 1 November and will also be extended to distribution partners with HP Amplify Distribution, which aims to make it easier for distributors to realise benefits and engage customers.

The company is also introducing the More for More rate multiplier, and Fast Lane, an automated marketing development funds (MDF) reimbursement process.

With Amplify More for More, partners who sell across the HP portfolio will be able to benefit from higher compensation opportunities, while Amplify Fast Lane is designed to simplify and accelerate reimbursement for eligible partners through an automated claims and payment procedure.

HP says by speeding up payment turnaround time by up to 50%, Fast Lane addresses partner pain points and improves the overall effect of collaborative marketing efforts.

Kobi Elbaz, senior VP and GM, HP Global Channel Organisation, says all these enhancements have been shaped by the feedback from HP's partner network and the company hopes they will help boost partner profitability.

HP has also announced Amplify Growth Plays, to be rolled out across commercial and distribution partners in May 2024.

This program is focused on driving partner profitability through specialisation and will provide tools and incentives for partners investing in customer-driven growth areas. Examples of 'growth plays' are Managed Print Services, Lifecycle Services, SMB Video Collaboration Solutions, and HP Software.